Woof: Huskies Land Three-Star 2024 Tight End

Hello Again Husky Fans- The Huskies got some good news today when three-star tight Charlie Crowell from Summit HS in Bend, OR committed to UW.

Crowell had previously signed with Arizona but backed out of his commitment after the recent coaching change. Rated as the 87th best tight end in the country per 247 Sports Crowell is a bigger tight end who looks like he could play early on Montlake. Listed at 6’5” and around 230 pounds he already has good size if the staff needs to play him early.

Crowell chose Arizona initially over offers from Cal, and Washington State. Last season Crowell accounted for 32 catches, 507 yards, and 9 touchdowns.

With the loss of Devin Culp, Josh Cuevas, and Jack Westover the Huskies really needed to add another TE to the roster. Quentin Moore is the only tight end on the roster with college game experience while former four-star Ryan Otton has been banged up. The Huskies also have incoming freshman Decker DeGraaf but will still hope to add another player in the transfer portal this spring.

