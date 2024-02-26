Monday Dots: Back to School

If there ain’t no change in the weather

New Husky Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick appeared on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast (interview starts at around 36 minutes). Belichick noted that he is still learning the basic college football terminology, especially the acronyms (like NLI vs. NIL). But he also pointed out that the fundamentals of coaching defense and relating to players are mostly the same. Belichick seems like a high-variance coach with the chance to take to his new environment and succeed in a big way or never really click as a college coach. It will be fascinating to see which way things go from the start.

The in-game highlight of the weekend came at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Women’s Basketball team pulled off one of their best wins of the year in a 61-51 upset of #9 Oregon State. The Husky defense has been their calling card throughout an up-and-down season. This time out, Elle Ladine’s 23 points were the spark needed to complement that defensive effort. With wins over both Oregon schools, the Dawgs have bounced back from a six-game losing streak that included 5 OTs.

Husky Softball had a mostly positive weekend in Tampa. The Huskies won three of four, with the one loss coming against #7 Oklahoma State in a game where the bats failed to come alive. After the defeat, UW won four straight by a combined score of 25-3. The final game of the weekend, a run-rule victory over Yale, was #800 for Coach Heather Tarr.

Men’s Basketball could not carry on the momentum after a narrow win in Tempe. The Huskies headed to Tucson against the class of the Pac-12 and the result was as expected. The Wildcats handled UW 91-75, leading by at least 9 points for the entire second half.

Back on the gridiron, Christian Caple ranked UW’s position groups by returning stability. Not surprisingly, the RB and LB rooms look relatively unscathed by the off-season roster overhaul, so they end up at the top of the list. O-line is on the other end of the spectrum with giant question marks all over the front even heading into spring practices.

One of the top HS recruits in recent memory for the Dawgs officially locked in an official visit. Dijon Lee, the elite Mission Viejo DB, is scheduled to visit UW at the end of May and he will also officially visit Alabama and Georgia over the spring. If UW can secure his commitment over those heavyweights, it will be a flag-planting moment for Jedd Fisch and his staff.

Can’t complain about a 3-0 week



Huskies sweep San Diego State 4-0 to improve to 9-3 on the season #GoHuskies x #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/Rmsb7mzlHx — Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) February 25, 2024

Freshman Blake Wilson delivered in the game's biggest moment, giving @UW_Baseball a win over Maryland Sunday morning | via @schwaarzy https://t.co/RB5nwqjDnD — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 25, 2024

Washington upsets No. 9 Oregon State in Seattle!



Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bCTsjMb5MD — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 25, 2024