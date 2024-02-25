Washington Huskies Blast #9 Oregon State Beavers 61-51

This article has been edited from its original version.

The Washington Huskies started 11-0 on the season and then proceeded to go 3-12 in their 15 games since. That included a recent 6-game losing streak where the Dawgs just couldn’t close down the stretch of games. The Dawgs fell in overtime (or multiple overtimes) to Stanford, at Arizona State, and at Arizona with each loss getting progressively more painful. It seemed like this team might not put it all together to show their immense potential.

And then Oregon State happened.

First Quarter

In the first quarter of the game, the Dawgs started 4-5 jumping out to a quick 8-0 lead. Where were the Beavers, one may ask? In disarray with three consecutive turnovers and two missed jumpers that sandwiched them in. Already, an unfamiliar feeling took hold — a breath of hope.

Maybe we’re surprised that in our shutting down of WBB OSU managed to climb into top ten, but that only made this more impactful. By the end of the first quarter, the Huskies were in control with a 14-5 lead on the Beavers.

Second Quarter

The personal characteristics that have been an Achilles heel for the Washington Huskies Women’s Basketball team this year are lack of depth and size that creates constant exploitation in the paint. This first half saw otherwise.

Langley has been forced to resort to shooting a higher than average amount of threes to compensate for the lack of size inside. By relation, this first half created opportunities where although only eight threes were shot, one made (in the second) — the team still scored 21 other points.

Then, the defense was stifling giving up only twelve points in the second. UW is still lacking depth, playing two less players, however, in this first half we were witness to a team that didn’t have to give up big leads.

Third Quarter

Up by seven, this game was rather close for your opponent being the number nine team in the country. The Huskies shrugged this off of course and turned their 24-17 lead into a 44-33 lead after a +4 third quarter.

In the third quarter, Sayvia Sellers took charge, the true Freshman fired up to lead her team into the promised land. The team was still missing threes, but a 20 point quarter doesn’t come easy. They hit the paint and drove as if they’ve never driven before capitalizing on mistakes and turnovers from OSU.

End of Game

Washington has seen a lot of late leads evaporate in Pac-12 play. The Dawgs led by 10 points in the closing minutes but an Oregon State 3-pointer with 1:39 remaining introduced the possibility of another collapse. Instead, Lauren Schwartz answered with a 3 of her own just over 10 seconds later and UW maintained that double digit lead for a final score of 61-51.

The end of the game stats have Elle Ladine leading the team in scoring with 23. She shot 8-13 from the field and 4-4 on FTs. The leading rebounder was Hannah Stines with eight — all defensive, and she also led with 3 assists.

There is just one week left in the regular season for the Huskies as they return to the court on Thursday night 2/29 for a 6p PT tipoff at Colorado before travelling to Utah next Saturday. Both games are against top-20 opponents.