Recruiting Roundup: Several Top Prospects Set Official Visits To UW

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff has been busy on the recruiting trail lately (offering players, and setting up visits for the 2025 class). Right now it looks like the weekends of May 31st and June 21st are going to be the largest recruiting weekends with a handful of recruits on visits for both weekends. There is still a ton of time between these visit weekends and I anticipate a lot of changes (additions and probably some guys not visiting). Here is a look at some of the notable visitors as of right now:

Coming into town in May are 2 of California’s best players in the 2025 class: 5 star cornerback Dijon Lee from Mission Viejo HS, CA and 4 star linebacker Matai Tagoa’i from San Clemente HS, CA. Lee in particular is an intriguing player, who is listed at 6’3” and has offers from around the country including UGA, USC, Alabama....etc. The Husky staff were recruiting him heavily while at Arizona and would love to add him to the roster as a top flight cornerback. Tagoa’i’s recruitment has been pretty quiet thus far, but the 7th ranked linebacker in the 2025 class has visits set to UW and Utah as of now and the Huskies appear to be one of the favorite schools to land him.

Here are highlights of Tagoa’i:

Also coming up in May are 3 star safety Rylon Dillard-Allen from Mountain Pointe HS, AZ and 3 star wideout Raiden Vines-Bright from IMG Academy. Dillard-Allen is one of top players in Arizona in the 2025 class, and the Husky staff have been pushing for hard to land a visit and try to get a commitment from him. The Husky staff are battling Nebraska, ASU, Oregon, and Texas A&M for him. Vines-Bright, who originally is from Arizona, has a ton of offers from around the country and is set to visit Notre Dame, USC, and UW officially. The Husky staff have been pushing hard for the talented wideout but it will be a battle to try and land him.

The weekend of June 21st, which is shaping up to the biggest weekend of the early visit period. The top player slated to visit is 4 star safety Anquon Fegans from Thompson HS, Alabama. Fegans, who is rated as the 6th best safety in the country (by 247sports), is also set to visit Georgia, and Clemson (The Husky staff has their work cut-out for them to try and land him, but getting a visit is an important first step). 4 star offensive guard Darius Afalava from Skyridge HS, UT is another player who is high on the Huskies and it appears that UW is one of the favorites to land him (along with Utah).

Joining Afalava and Fegans on Montlake are 3 star cornerback Trestin Castro from Upland HS, CA, 3 star safety Aiden Manutai from Kahuku HS, HI, 3 star running back Anthony McMahan from Monte Vista HS, CA and recently offered and un-ranked defensive lineman Josiah Hammond from Will Rogers HS, OK.

Castro, who is one of the top corners in California in the 2025 class, really likes UW which is the only school he has set a visit to. Manutai, who holds offers from Oregon, Nebraska, Penn State, and Miami, is an intriguing safety who has the versatility to plan corner/nickel if needed. McMahan, who is rated as the 46th best back in the 2025 class, is a bigger back who would fit very nicely with what the Husky offense is trying to do. Of all the players visiting the Huskies, none have flown under the radar like Josiah Hammond, who just started playing football this last year. Listed at 6’5” and around 230 pounds, Hammond is an elite athlete on the edge. He is just starting to get attention from recruiters, but he already holds offers from Houston, Iowa State, Kansas and Minnesota. The Huskies did a really good job getting in early on Hammond, who will likely see his recruiting blow up as he does more camps and puts on more film. Here are some of his highlights:

Learned a lot during my first year of highschool football. Can’t wait to get back to the grind of off season and camps. JR year tape below @Will_RogersFB @CoachSmith918 @Levya73 #RecruitRogers https://t.co/5mHuLLl88B — Josiah “Cheese” Hammond (@CheeseHammond11) November 10, 2023

A lot of the players I listed above will likely commit to UW (getting an official visit shows the level of interest that a player has in a school), but it will be a dawg fight to land a lot of the recruits. Coach Jedd Fisch and his staff have done an excellent job hitting the ground running with recruits and the 2025 class should be an excellent class.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.