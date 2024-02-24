Washington ended their game on Thursday night by blowing a 25-point lead in the second half before ultimately scraping it out in overtime. That lack of momentum carried over to the beginning of this one and a scorching Arizona start left Washington in the dust early. The Huskies attempted a 2nd half comeback of their own but came up well short falling 91-75 to the #4 Wildcats. UW drops to 15-13 (7-10) on the season despite 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists from Koren Johnson.

It was evident that Arizona was on a mission to take out their frustrations over their loss to Washington State on Thursday night. The Wildcats scored on each of their first 5 possessions to get out to an early 11-5 lead prompting a Mike Hopkins timeout less than 3 minutes into the game. Oumar Ballo travelled to end the perfect scoring on every possession streak. But Arizona still kept up their perfect shooting by making their next two shots including a deep 3 by Caleb Love to put up 16 points before the first media timeout.

The Wildcats finally missed a shot but it didn’t matter. Caleb Love knocked down his next two 3-pointers and Hop called another timeout with the Huskies trailing 27-11 after less than 8 minutes of play.

Koren Johnson gave the Huskies a bit of an offensive spark and knocked down a pair of three-pointers on the way to 8 quick points. However, it merely allowed Washington to keep pace with Arizona rather than cut meaningfully into the lead. Even with 4 missed free throws the Wildcats went into the under 8 media timeout up 35-21. They were 10/14 from the line before UW had even attempted a free throw.

There was a clear indicator of how much it was not UW’s day. Braxton Meah played great post defense on Oumar Ballo and forced a wild hook shot. But Meah couldn’t quite secure the rebound and it bounced off his hand, bounced on the rim twice, and went in for an “own goal” basket.

The Wildcats finally cooled down at least a little after that. Mike Hopkins dusted off the little used Nate Calmese with little working and it paid off. He knocked down a pair of three-pointers as part of a 10-0 Washington run to get the score back to almost respectable territory at 42-31.

Washington couldn’t keep it going though. Nate Calmese finally got to the free throw line for the first time with 2:17 left in the half but missed both. Koren Johnson manufactured a pair of baskets beating Arizona down the floor for a layup and then leaving it for Braxton Meah for a flush on the pick and roll. Pelle Larrson though easily stepped into a three-pointer to give Arizona a 52-35 lead at the half.

The Wildcats didn’t start off the second half making every shot but Washington didn’t exactly offer much resistance. Caleb Love got 3 chances on the same possession and dribbled all the way to the rim with no Husky player even making a single step to try to stop him. Mike Hopkins called a frustrated timeout with UW railing 61-38 and 16:53 remaining in the game.

Coach Hop went back to Nate Calmese early and it paid off. The Huskies pushed the tempo off an Arizona missed 3 and Calmese nailed an open 3-pointer in front of the UW bench. He then secured a steal on the next possession and pushed it ahead to Brooks for a transition layup and lightning quick 5-0 run to get the score back under 20 points.

Washington finally started getting to the free throw line but struggled to convert. Brooks made UW’s first foul shot but he and Meah combined to split 3 trips to the free throw line. The Huskies pushed the ball in transition when possible and first Moses Wood then Koren Johnson knocked down 3-pointers prompting a Tommy Lloyd timeout. After the break the run continued as Johnson got an easy layup and Wood hit another 3 in transition which prompted yet another Lloyd timeout. The 14-2 run put Washington back to within single digits for the first time since it was 17-9 with the score 69-60 with 9:17 remaining.

Arizona answered as Pelle Larsson got an and-1 layup through contact to go back up by 12 and Washington never got it back to single digits. The Dawgs certainly had their shot. Arizona turned it over 4 times in 90 seconds but the Huskies could only score 2 points in that span and that was the end of their chances. Mike Hopkins was called for a technical foul for the second straight game arguing calls and Arizona ultimately stretched the lead out to 16 points again off an alley-oop from Caleb Love to Oumar Ballo for a one-handed catch and slam. With one minute left and a 19-point lead, Tommy Lloyd emptied his bench.

Washington got almost nothing from their two Kentucky transfers Keion Brooks Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler. Brooks ended up with 15 points but he had just 5 in the first half and was invisible for much of the game. Wheeler had just 4 points on 2/13 shooting to go along with 6 assists and struggled mightily on the defensive end.

The guard duo of Koren Johnson and Nate Calmese led the way with 17 and 15 points respectively. That was a season high for Calmese who hasn’t played substantial minutes in almost a month but started out hot today.

The Huskies finish off the regular season hosting the L.A schools at home next week before going to Pullman in the finale.