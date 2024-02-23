Dawgs Down Ducks 74-68

No team has come as close to ending a losing streak as Washington recently. The Huskies entered tonight losing 6 straight with the last 4 coming: in OT, by 2 points, in 2OT, and in 3OT. So did we see a 4OT loss? Thankfully, no. Instead the Huskies never let the Ducks get too far ahead and used a late burst in the 4th quarter to emerge with a 74-66 win to improve to 14-12 (4-11) on the season and consign the Ducks to a 10th straight loss.

From the get go it was obvious that the Ducks held a massive size advantage. It looked at first like it might not matter though. Lauren Schwartz hit three-pointers on each of Washington’s first two possessions for 6 quick points. But form there the Huskies went ice cold. 6’8 Phillipina Kwei got seemingly every rebound for the Ducks (they started with a 10-1 advantage on the boards) as Washington went nearly 7 minutes before their next bucket. Three straight buckets for the Huskies though stopped an 11-0 Oregon run and got Washington back in the game trailing 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.

From there on out the Huskies never let Oregon go on a big run again. Lauren Schwartz made her third deep shot with 4:35 left in the second quarter to put Washington back on top at 24-23. The two squads went back and forth for the rest of the second quarter before UW ended it on a run. Olivia Anderson made a midrange jumper with one minute left and then freshman Ari Long hit a buzzer beating three-pointer to give the Huskies a 31-27 lead at halftime.

Oregon finally responded with a run of their own. They started off the second half with 4 quick points from Kwei as part of a 11-2 streak to go up 38-33 with 6:50 left in the 3rd quarter. A few minutes later the Ducks extended the lead back out to 6 points at 45-39 but that was the biggest it would get for the rest of the game. Saviya Sellers knocked down a three-pointer to get it back within one possession before both teams went cold with their shooting for several minutes. The Huskies again though beat the buzzer and Jayda Noble sank a layup as time expired to tie the game at 48 entering the final quarter.

The Ducks drew first blood in the 4th quarter with two quick baskets but Washington scored on 4 consecutive possessions in answer to take back the lead and never relinquished it again. Dalayah Daniels scored on layups on a pair of possessions inside the final 4:30 which put Washington up by 4 points. Then Hannah Stines hit the dagger with a three-pointer with 2:50 remaining to put the Huskies up by 7. Kwei answered for Oregon with a basket but Daniels beat her down the floor and drew a whistle which fouled Kwei out of the game with 10 points and 21 rebounds.

With Kwei on the bench, the Ducks fell apart down the stretch. Hannah Stines made 5/6 free throws in the span of 21 seconds of game clock to extend Washington’s lead out to 70-60 before a few late Oregon buckets clawed them slightly closer.

Washington overcame Oregon’s major size advantage through an edge in quickness. Oregon committed 18 turnovers including 3 steals by Lauren Schwartz and 2 each from Sayvia Sellers and Jayda Noble. Schwartz led Washington with 17 points and 3 assists to go with those steals. Sellers struggled shooting but finished with 7 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds.

The Husky bigs weren’t nearly as big as Kwei for Oregon but both played very well. Dalayah Daniels had 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks while freshman Olivia Anderson had a career high 10 points on 5/5 shooting.

Unfortunately, life in the Pac-12 means that the road doesn’t get any easier. Washington finishes out the regular season with three more games against top-20 opponents: home against #9 Oregon State on Sunday and then a road trip to #11 Colorado and #18 Utah next week.