How to Watch (and bet)

Date: Saturday, 2/24/24

Tip-Off Time: 11:00 am PT

TV: CBS

Radio: Huskies Gameday App, Sports Radio KJR

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Betting Line: Washington Huskies +14

Arizona Wildcats 2023-24 Statistics:

Record: 20-6 (11-4)

Points For per Game: 90.0 ppg (2nd)

Points Against per Game: 73.1 ppg (193rd)

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 122.7 (6th)

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 95.1 (13th)

Strength of Schedule: 12th

Arizona Key Players:

G- Kylan Boswell, So. 6’2, 200: 9.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 39.5% FG, 37.7% 3pt, 79.3% FT

Boswell entered college at age 17 last year and Arizona fans expected to him to quickly grow into one of the best PGs in the country this year after a really good freshman season. His overall numbers re perfectly fine but in Arizona’s 6 losses he’s averaging just 4.8 points and 2.5 assists per game so him playing poorly is a prerequisite to beating the Wildcats. Last year he shot 54% on 2’s and that is down to 42% this season which has killed his efficiency.

G- Caleb Love, Sr. 6’4, 205: 19.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 43.2% FG, 35.1% 3pt, 86.5% FT

As a freshman and junior, Love was the ultimate high volume and low efficiency scorer making less than 30% of his 3’s each year while taking a ton of shots for North Carolina. In between he shot just 38% on 2’s but caught fire in the tournament to help lead UNC to a national title game. Most though considered it addition by subtraction for the Tar Heels when he transferred but he has been rejuvenated playing for Tommy Lloyd. Love is 7th in the Pac-12 in offensive rating while taking the 4th most shots and has massively cut down on his turnovers. He will be a 1st team all-conference selection. It’s worth noting that he has scored at least 23 points in all of Arizona’s losses so it’s not necessarily the worst thing if he dominates the ball.

G- Pelle Larsson, Sr. 6’6, 215: 12.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 54.4% FG, 41.3% 3pt, 78.3% FT

Larsson is just a perfect 3rd/4th option. He is an exceptional cutter and is shooting nearly 60% on 2-pt shots with high efficiency around the rim. He also can stretch the floor and is making over 40% of his 3’s to sneak inside the top-50 nationally in true shooting percentage. He’s not a great rebounder for someone his height but he does enough defensively to not be a zero on that end.

F- Keshad Johnson, Sr. 6’7, 225: 11.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 52.9% FG, 36.5% 3pt, 74.3% FT

Johnson has been the perfect pickup for Arizona to round out their starting lineup coming over from national runner-up San Diego State. He was almost exclusively an undersized post player at SDSU (25% on 3’s on 1 attempt per game) but has discovered a perimeter game making nearly 37% of his 3’s this year on 2 attempts per game. He’s a tenacious offensive rebounder and a great help side shot blocker as well.

C- Oumar Ballo, Sr. 7’0, 260: 13.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 61.9% FG, 50.0% FT

There were some midseason struggles but Ballo has really put it all together in his 4th year in college and 3rd in Tucson. He’s one of the best rebounders in the country and is 3rd is top-30 nationally in both offensive and defensive rebounding rate. He’s impossible to move in the paint and at 260 pounds just overwhelms most opposing centers and leads the Pac-12 in free throw rate and fouls drawn. He is shooting a career low 50% on free throws so his one weakness is that he doesn’t necessarily punish you on the scoreboard by getting to the line. But a UW team missing Franck Kepnang means Braxton Meah can’t pick up cheap fouls.

The Outlook

All that Tommy Lloyd has done since he has gotten to Tucson is win. He now has a 81-17 record as a head coach and has had the Wildcats in the top-11 of KenPom every season. That consistency means they are always a threat to win a national title and yet each of the last two seasons have seen Arizona fall in an upset early in the tournament. That won’t settle well in Tucson if it happens again even though Lloyd just signed a contract extension to make him one of the highest paid coaches in the country.

No one except Washington State coach Kyle Smith seems to be able to win in Tucson against Lloyd. The Cougars are 2-0 there the last two seasons and every team is 1-45 combined (the other Zona loss was a buzzer beater to ASU last year). This year’s team has had slip ups on the road with a buzzer beating loss at Oregon State and a blowout loss at Stanford when the Cardinal shot 16/25 from 3-point range. The one thing they always do though is score.

There have only been 4 games this season when Arizona has scored fewer than 80 points and they’ve scored at least 80 every single contest. The only games they failed to hit 80 were the pair of losses to Washington State, and wins in the non-con over Duke and Michigan State. Washington is not those teams defensively.

Arizona loves to push the tempo and are happy to get into a track meet against anyone. They rank in the top-75 nationally in 2-point %, 3-point %, turnover rate on offense, and offensive rebounding rate. They take care of the ball. They make shots. And when they don’t make shots they get offensive rebounds and second chances.

In the pair of upsets by Washington State this year they held Arizona to under 30% shooting from 3-point range and they shot below 65% at the free throw line with Ballo missing 4 shots at the line in each. Those are the markers for Washington to have any chance in this game. If Arizona shoots anything close to their season averages (55/37/73% splits) then the Huskies are absolutely dead in the water.

This is the game where Washington absolutely needed a healthy Franck Kepnang who is instead once again out for the season with a knee injury. Arizona center Oumar Ballo is a bull in the china shop and can single handedly foul out opposing centers. There is no chance for Wilhelm Breidenbach to do anything against him defensively so Braxton Meah has to match Ballo in minutes played and has to manage to play that matchup to draw for the Huskies to have a shot.

It’s not as if the Wildcats are slouches on defense though. Their points allowed totals are inflated by their fast pace of play and they’re top-15 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Opponents shoot the ball at a decent percentage against Arizona but they rank 5th in defensive rebounding rate and 27th in opposing free throw rate. Teams don’t get second chance points against Arizona (especially with Ballo in the game) and they don’t get to the free throw line. Washington is going to need Moses Wood and Koren Johnson to both have one of their hot streaks from three-point range to keep pace.

This isn’t a great spot for the Huskies. They are coming off a demoralizing collapse against Arizona State even if they eventually pulled out a win in overtime. The Wildcats have to be pissed that they lost at home for the first time all season and now have a primetime TV matchup on CBS to demonstrate their frustration by taking it out on Washington. Plus you can be sure that every Arizona fan will absolutely relish seeing UW suffer after the way they’ve handled the Jedd Fisch hiring.

Last year Washington actually almost pulled off the upset against Arizona in Tucson, leading with 10 minutes left before falling 70-67. This Husky team is certainly better than last season’s group. But this seems like a perfect confluence of events for an epic beatdown

Prediction

My record this year: 18-9 Straight Up, 11-15-1 Against the Spread

Washington Huskies- 71, Arizona Wildcats- 94