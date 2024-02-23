Friday Dots: Tempe-rature Climbing

Basketball Dots

It turns out that Mike Hopkins is prominently featured in ESPN’s massive Hot Seat preview article. I wonder why?

In unrelated news, Washington MBB played one of the dumbest game I’ve ever witnessed before ultimately emerging with an 84-82 win in OT at Arizona State.

Some of the more ridiculous parts of the game:

-Washington led by 25 points at the beginning of the 2nd half

-Arizona State did a full hockey shift benching all their starters to begin ASU’s comeback

-The Sun Devils missed 4 free throws in the final minute of regulation and still overcame a 6-point deficit with 2:17 left

-UW was initially called for an offensive foul before the play was reviewed and it was determined Moses Wood’s elbow never touched Jose Perez before he flew backwards as if his nose had been broken

-Braxton Meah who was 1/5 on FTs (including a pair of missed front end of 1-and-1’s in the last 5 minutes of regulations for essentially turnovers) went 2/2 at the line with 30 seconds left to score the last points of the game

-ASU inbounded with 2.4 seconds left and got a wide open 5 foot look at the rim and missed it at the buzzer

The Husky women host Oregon tonight at 7p in a game that is a Purple Out. They’re coming off an even more ridiculous Arizona trip than the men with a 2OT loss in Tempe followed by a 3OT loss in Tucson.

Softball Dots

Washington picked up their first loss outside of extra innings yesterday as the offense was completely silent in a 7-0 shutout defeat to #7 Oklahoma State.

The Huskies though came back and beat host school South Florida 2-1 behind the pitching of Ruby Meylan. She got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the 6th inning to help preserve the narrow win and only gave up the 1 run.

Washington returns to action today with a pair of games against Pittsburgh at 8:30a and Loyola Chicago 11:00a PT. Neither game is streamed. They then close out the tournament on Saturday taking on Yale.

Football Dots

Christian Caple ranks Washington’s position groups by how stable each appear to be. Spoiler: Offensive line is not #1 for stability.

The Seattle Times looks back on the class of 2019 to review what it would take for UW to meet Jedd Fisch’s goal of securing the best recruiting class in Husky history.

Updates from Dawgman on two of UW’s most highly rated targets in the class of 2025. DB Dijon Lee had reportedly scheduled an official visit to Washington but will have to reschedule because...his grandpa already scheduled an OV to Alabama on that weekend for him without telling him.

Meanwhile, the Huskies have gotten an official visit scheduled for the June 21st weekend from top-50 national recruit S Anquon Fegans from the state of Alabama.

Upland (Calif.) two-way standout Trestin Castro recently locked in official visit No. 1 to #Washington and has a few more schools he's hoping to set soon as wellhttps://t.co/M5o794ZHxu pic.twitter.com/1ZVHkfdBEr — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 22, 2024

In a teleconference previewing the NFL Combine, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah singled out one Husky that slightly surprised me -- sixth-year safety Dominique Hampton. Praised Hampton's eyes, physicality and sneaky speed. Said he could be a fourth-round pick. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 22, 2024