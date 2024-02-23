 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Tempe-rature Climbing

Men’s basketball played maybe the dumbest game in history at ASU and softball splits a pair of games

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Basketball: Washington at California Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Dots

-Washington led by 25 points at the beginning of the 2nd half

-Arizona State did a full hockey shift benching all their starters to begin ASU’s comeback

-The Sun Devils missed 4 free throws in the final minute of regulation and still overcame a 6-point deficit with 2:17 left

-UW was initially called for an offensive foul before the play was reviewed and it was determined Moses Wood’s elbow never touched Jose Perez before he flew backwards as if his nose had been broken

-Braxton Meah who was 1/5 on FTs (including a pair of missed front end of 1-and-1’s in the last 5 minutes of regulations for essentially turnovers) went 2/2 at the line with 30 seconds left to score the last points of the game

-ASU inbounded with 2.4 seconds left and got a wide open 5 foot look at the rim and missed it at the buzzer

  • The Husky women host Oregon tonight at 7p in a game that is a Purple Out. They’re coming off an even more ridiculous Arizona trip than the men with a 2OT loss in Tempe followed by a 3OT loss in Tucson.

Softball Dots

  • Washington picked up their first loss outside of extra innings yesterday as the offense was completely silent in a 7-0 shutout defeat to #7 Oklahoma State.
  • The Huskies though came back and beat host school South Florida 2-1 behind the pitching of Ruby Meylan. She got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the 6th inning to help preserve the narrow win and only gave up the 1 run.
  • Washington returns to action today with a pair of games against Pittsburgh at 8:30a and Loyola Chicago 11:00a PT. Neither game is streamed. They then close out the tournament on Saturday taking on Yale.

Football Dots

