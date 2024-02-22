Huskies Survive a Sun Devils Surge 84 to 82

Strange things seem to happen for the Huskies when down in Tempe, Arizona and strange things of course would happen, in perhaps the final matchup with Arizona State as Pac-12 foes. The Washington Huskies did everything they could possibly do to blow a 25-point 2nd half lead but hold on for an 84 to 82 Overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Huskies move to 15-12 (7-9) on the season as the season starts to wind down.

Keion Brooks led the way with 21 points and 8 rebounds while Koren Johnson had his 3rd straight productive game with 17 points and 7 assists. Moses Wood, Braxton Meah and Paul Mulcahy would each make big plays down the stretch to save the Huskies from an embarrassing loss. Meah finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 2 blocks in 31 minutes and would hit the game winning free-throws in Overtime.

After losing a late lead to the California Bears last Saturday Night, there would be a question of how the Huskies would respond. The Huskies decided to mix things up from the jump by going zone on the first possession and played the most zone defense this season, which appeared to work in the 1st half.

A key to the game would be limiting turnovers versus a pesky Arizona State defense after the Sun Devils scored 20 points off of turnovers in the first matchup. After jumping out to a 9-3 lead, the Huskies would turn the ball over twice in a row, which would lead to two quick fast break layups for the Sun Devils to get back within 2 points.

Mike Hopkins would call a 30 second timeout and the Huskies would quickly answer back. Wilhelm Breidenbach would go on his own personal 6-0 run with a 3-pointer and a 3-point play the old-fashioned way. Keion Brooks would add a layup to help the Huskies take a 17-7 lead, which then forced a Bobby Hurley timeout.

The Huskies would start off the game shooting over 50% for the first 12 minutes of the game but would fall into a cold streak, which allowed the Sun Devils to creep back in the game. Arizona State would take any long misses or turnovers and turn them into transition baskets on the other end.

The Sun Devils would pull within 5 with under the 4-minute mark but the Huskies would turn on the jets to end the 1st half on a 16-0 run. The Huskies defense would step up to force the Sun Devils to 1-12 shooting to end the half, including a few nice plays by Braxton Meah in the paint.

Keion Brooks and Koren Johnson would continue to carry the load with 14 points and 12 points respectively in the 1st half. Brooks and Koren would combine for more points than Arizona State in the first half (26 to 24) and the Huskies would take a 45 to 24 lead into the locker room.

The Huskies Blow a 25 Point Lead In The Second Half

With a 21-point lead, it looked like the Huskies were going to pull away even further after Sahvir Wheeler knocked down a 3-pointer and extended the lead to 25 points. After another Arizona State Turnover, Bobby Hurley made a Hockey Substitution shift by bringing in 5 new players, including his Walk-on son Bobby Hurley Jr.

The Hockey Shift changed the complexion of the game and all of a sudden the Huskies could not go several possessions without turning it over or taking a contested shot. The Sun Devils would go on a 7-0 run to pull with 17 at 49 to 32. Koren Johnson would stop the bleeding with a great find to Braxton Meah for a Pick n’ roll Dunk.

After starting the game 2/8 from 3, the Sun Devils would start to find some rhythm offensively and knocked down 3 straight three-pointers. Kamari Lands, a 27% shooter would make 3 in a row, including a pullup transition 3 that forced a Huskies Timeout with 13:10 left and the lead cut to 13.

The Huskies would stop the run with an Anthony Holland corner three-pointer. Holland would then grab an offensive rebound on the next possession, which led to an acrobatic reverse layup by Braxton Meah to extend the lead back to 16 at 56 to 40.

Arizona State would not go away and would turn up the pressure defensively with a full court press. It looked like the Huskies were going to get a fast break layup but Arizona State blocked two shots at the rim and Mike Hopkins was called for a Technical Foul. Arizona State got away with a clear goaltending but would end up being two points for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State would go on a 14 to 6 run and would pull within 7 points with 6:44 left in the game. Turnovers and sped up shots would hurt the Huskies and allow the Sun Devils right back in the game.

Paul Mulcahy would help slow the Sun Devils down momentarily with back to back baskets but Arizona State would keep coming. It also didn’t help that Braxton Meah missed two 1 and 1 free throws that resulted in empty trips.

Only up 4, Paul Mulcahy did knock down a deep 2 with a foot on the line for a brief moment of separation. Defensively, it would seem like an eternity for the Huskies to pick up a defensive stop as Arizona State would score at the Free throw line or find an open spot in the zone and scored on the final 8 of 10 possessions in the 2nd half. Meah would add another dunk to keep the Huskies up 4 after another great feed from Koren Johnson.

It looked like disaster for the Huskies as Moses Wood was called for an offensive foul but the Refs overturned the call and gave the foul to Jose Perez instead. Wood however would only make 1 of 2 free throws and the Sun Devils would come right back with a Frankie Collins 3-pointer.

Koren Johnson would have 4 free throws to help ice the game late in the game but would only hit 2/4, which gave the Sun Devils a chance to tie the game with under 10 seconds. Frankie Collins would stroll down the middle of the lane for a tying layup and gave Collins 7 points in the final 40 seconds. The Huskies would have two chances to score but a Koren Johnson tip in narrowly missed. The Huskies would go to Overtime after giving up a 25 point 2nd half lead.

The Huskies Survive In OT

The Huskies would strike first in overtime with a Braxton Meah Free Throw but Arizona State would get a Jose Perez layup, which would be the first Sun Devil lead since it was 1-0. Arizona State would pull out to a 3-point lead but the Huskies would catch a small break with Frankie Collins fouling out with 4 minutes left in the game.

With Collins on the bench, the Huskies would moments later get a steal from Paul Mulcahy, which led to a Moses Wood layup. Wood would then follow up with a difficult reverse layup to tie the game at 82 with 1 minute left.

The Huskies would finally force a stop and Braxton Meah came down with a big rebound. Meah was immediately fouled and sent back to the line where he was 1 for 5 previously. Meah of course knocks down the two free throws to take an 84 to 82 lead with 30 seconds left.

Washington would force another miss but Paul Mulcahy knocked the ball out of bounds with 2.4 seconds left. The Huskies almost faced disaster again but Shawn Phillips missed a 3 foot shot to allow Washington to survive in Tempe with an 84 to 82 victory.

Not how you draw it up, blowing a 25 point lead but the Huskies hold on to move to 15-12 and 7-9 in Pac-12 Play. The Huskies hold the Sun Devils under 40% shooting, which is the 3rd game out of 4 that a Huskies Opponent has shot under 40%.

The Huskies next face the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson at 11 am Pacific on Saturday.