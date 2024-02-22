7 Oklahoma State Delivers 7-0 Loss For Huskies

It was close, until it wasn’t. At the last possible second the Oklahoma State Cowgirls embarrassed Washington beyond belief.

THE FIRST TWO

The first two innings of the game were extremely slow, with Lindsay Lopez (Washington) and Lexi Kilfoyl (Oklahoma State) battling in a duel that was set to be a matchup of the ages. Accumulating four strikeouts in this span, Lopez had hoped her offense would back her up, however, Kilfoyl was doing slightly better in that department.

The Huskies sputtered and whereas Lopez put two on base, Kilfoyl never faced more than the three batters one automatically gets in an inning. This spelled a doom for Lopez, however, the foretelling explaining that the Huskies were going to be forced to tap into relief sooner.

And that they were.

THE MIDDLE THREE

Huskies everywhere were counting on an offensive explosion they’ve grown accustomed to, but today it didn’t come. The frustration mounted for Lopez who after both teams started 3-20 collectively began putting women on base left and right in the fifth inning. With 4.1 IP she served 85 pitches while her opponent sat at 50 through 4.

In a blink the score was 3-0 with no sign of getting better. At that point Coach Tarr made the decision and retreated Lopez from the field. The RP they called upon, Sidne Peters, closed out the fifth, but the damage was done.

THE FINAL THREE

The Huskies had two innings to find offensive rhythm. They should be able to, right? For all intents and purposes this offense rocks and they just don’t get shutout. Maybe one or two runs?

They didn’t find anything, the batters being retired on a basis so consistent it made the regularity of Time itself appear basic. Kilfoyl was the only pitcher for OSU giving up 2 hits on 80 total pitches for her seven innings.

Washington won’t be dropping out of the top 10, but these teams are great. What is interesting is to see where UW falls after OSU at 9-2 gives them their second loss. Softball teams are beating up on one another as well, top 25 teams battling each other in classic match ups. Washington will be back at it.