Thursday Dots: So... Are we expanding, or...?

Well CFB and the CFP aren’t even pretending anymore:

An series of events:



1. CFB leaders agree on a 12-team playoff and sound very happy with the outcome



2. Reports emerge that ESPN and the Playoff have a TV deal



3. Actually no they don't. The deal isn't done.



4. Now leaders are talking about 14 or 16 teams — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 22, 2024

every thing i read about college football makes me sadder and madder and more confused than the last thing i read about college football https://t.co/WAE1JJyvzD — SPORTS DRINK (@SprtsDrnk) February 22, 2024

Softball Dawgs play a top 15 matchup today and many other games this weekend:

Schedule for #4 @UWSoftball in Tampa



Thu, 10:30am: #11 OK State (8-2)

Thu, 1pm, ESPN+: at USF (7-3)

Fri, 8:30am: Pitt (5-4)

Fri, 11am: Loyola-Chicago (5-1)

Sat, 4pm: Yale (0-0)



Only USF game will be streamed

OK State will have a radio broadcast https://t.co/H6IhEMZjkH — Softball Szn Ed Strong (@ByEdStrong) February 22, 2024

From The Daily:

The women’s tennis team swept Seattle U.

Softball eeked out a “meh” win against a not good team in Stetson yesterday, as the younger players have spent the first couple weeks of the season being very good but also playing a bit up or down to the competition while adjusting to the college schedule.

Other events this weekend:

This is a cool NIL thing:

NEW: College football players can opt into EA Sports College Football 25 beginning today.



All 134 FBS teams in the game

Players will get $600 + a copy of the game

Opt in via the COMPASS NIL app

More 11,000 players expected in the game



MORE: https://t.co/mLjsSxIw0c pic.twitter.com/R17tTuVWWb — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 22, 2024

One name you'll be hearing more as draft process moves on is Washington's Roger Rosengarten.



Athletic redshirt junior started all 28 games at right tackle (lefty QB @themikepenix blindside) past two years because likely first-rounder Troy Fautanu was at left tackle.



Many OL… pic.twitter.com/MLkmS2Oves — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 22, 2024

The recent tight end decommit from Arizona has — shocker — been offered by UW:

I love Tony:

HELL naw, I’m a DAWG https://t.co/kesL7EEtX2 — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) February 22, 2024

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.