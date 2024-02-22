 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Dots: So... Are we expanding, or...?

And softball has a big weekend coming up.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship Media Day-Washington Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Would you like some dots? Wow that’s so convenient of you because it sure is dots time!

Let’s get some dots:

Well CFB and the CFP aren’t even pretending anymore:

Softball Dawgs play a top 15 matchup today and many other games this weekend:

From The Daily:

Other events this weekend:

This is a cool NIL thing:

The recent tight end decommit from Arizona has — shocker — been offered by UW:

I love Tony:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...