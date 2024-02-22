Thursday Dots: So... Are we expanding, or...?

Would you like some dots? Wow that’s so convenient of you because it sure is dots time!
Let’s get some dots:
Well CFB and the CFP aren’t even pretending anymore:
An series of events:— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 22, 2024
1. CFB leaders agree on a 12-team playoff and sound very happy with the outcome
2. Reports emerge that ESPN and the Playoff have a TV deal
3. Actually no they don't. The deal isn't done.
4. Now leaders are talking about 14 or 16 teams
every thing i read about college football makes me sadder and madder and more confused than the last thing i read about college football https://t.co/WAE1JJyvzD— SPORTS DRINK (@SprtsDrnk) February 22, 2024
Softball Dawgs play a top 15 matchup today and many other games this weekend:
Schedule for #4 @UWSoftball in Tampa— Softball Szn Ed Strong (@ByEdStrong) February 22, 2024
Thu, 10:30am: #11 OK State (8-2)
Thu, 1pm, ESPN+: at USF (7-3)
Fri, 8:30am: Pitt (5-4)
Fri, 11am: Loyola-Chicago (5-1)
Sat, 4pm: Yale (0-0)
Only USF game will be streamed
OK State will have a radio broadcast https://t.co/H6IhEMZjkH
From The Daily:
- The women’s tennis team swept Seattle U.
- Softball eeked out a “meh” win against a not good team in Stetson yesterday, as the younger players have spent the first couple weeks of the season being very good but also playing a bit up or down to the competition while adjusting to the college schedule.
Other events this weekend:
This Week On Montlake ️ #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/Bxy3VajETs— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) February 22, 2024
This is a cool NIL thing:
NEW: College football players can opt into EA Sports College Football 25 beginning today.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 22, 2024
All 134 FBS teams in the game
Players will get $600 + a copy of the game
Opt in via the COMPASS NIL app
More 11,000 players expected in the game
MORE: https://t.co/mLjsSxIw0c pic.twitter.com/R17tTuVWWb
One name you'll be hearing more as draft process moves on is Washington's Roger Rosengarten.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 22, 2024
Athletic redshirt junior started all 28 games at right tackle (lefty QB @themikepenix blindside) past two years because likely first-rounder Troy Fautanu was at left tackle.
Many OL… pic.twitter.com/MLkmS2Oves
The recent tight end decommit from Arizona has — shocker — been offered by UW:
Thankful to receive an offer from @CoachPaopao and University of Washington! @UW_Football @CoachJeddFisch #PurpleReign #AllAboutTheW pic.twitter.com/E5l9h9aigU— Charlie Crowell (@charliec2024) February 21, 2024
I love Tony:
HELL naw, I’m a DAWG https://t.co/kesL7EEtX2— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) February 22, 2024
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
