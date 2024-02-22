How to Watch (and bet)

Date: Thursday, 2/22/24

Tip-Off Time: 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Espn.com/live

Radio: Huskies Gameday App, Sports Radio KJR

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Betting Line: Washington Huskies -3

Arizona State Sun Devils 2023-24 Statistics:

Record: 13-13 (7-8)

Points For per Game: 69.6 ppg (259th)

Points Against per Game: 73.4 ppg (203rd)

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 103.4 (203rd)

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 95.9 (29th)

Strength of Schedule: 25th

Arizona State Key Players:

G- Frankie Collins, Jr. 6’1, 185: 13.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 43.4% FG, 28.1% 3pt, 58.4% FT

Last year Collins was known as a pass first guard but he has become both a better scorer and a better defender. He is 7th in the country in steal rate and is averaging a Thybulle-esque 2.8 per game. Sahvir Wheeler has to be alert at all times when Collins is guarding him. He’s not a great outside shooter and is after a hot start in Pac-12 play his shooting has fallen off a cliff.

First game vs. UW: 13 pts (5/11 FG), 7 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl

G- Adam Miller, Jr. 6’3, 190: 11.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 38.7% FG, 31.5% 3pt, 82.5% FT

The Sun Devils are one of the teams that benefitted from the RaeQuan Battle court injunction allowing 2nd transfers to play right away. Miller has previously played at both Illinois and LSU and was expected to be a key cog for ASU. He is finally starting to pick up on the offensive end averaging 15.5 points over his last 4 games on 8/17 shooting from deep. That’s after scoring in single digits 4 of 5 games before that.

First game vs. UW: 11 pts (3/9 FG), 0 ast, 2 TO

G- Jamiya Neal, Sr. 6’6, 185: 11.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 42.8% FG, 29.3% 3pt, 67.9% FT

Neal is essentially the guard version of Hameir Wright. He has taken nearly half of his shots from 3-point range for his career and makes about 1⁄ 4 of them. His block and steal numbers are fine but not as good as you’d hope for someone who misses so many 3’s. The key will be if he can continue to drive the ball and if he can still get defensive rebounds at an above average rate. Although he historically has had success against the Huskies.

First game vs. UW: 14 pts (6/10 FG), 5 reb, 1 blk

G- Jose Perez, Sr. 6’5, 220: 12.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 42.7% FG, 43.2% 3pt, 72.8% FT

It has been a wild road for Perez who played 2 years at Gardner-Webb, 2 at Manhattan, was never ruled eligible at West Virginia and now is in Tempe. The last time we saw him, in 2022, he was an absolutely ball dominant scorer at a mid-major who was at his best driving the ball to the rim and was a poor outside shooter. He has reigned things back in to fit on this team in terms of shot attempts but still loves to play bully ball and get to the line frequently. He’s actually making a great percentage of 3’s for the first time ever but takes only about 1.5 per game.

First game vs. UW: 11 pts (3/11 FG, 5/6 FT), 4 reb, 2 TO

F-Alonzo Gaffney, Sr. 6’9, 200: 6.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 34.9% FG, 25.6% 3pt, 55.0% FT

Based on Gaffney’s body type he is more of a lanky power forward but is asked to play center as the best big man on the roster. Almost 60% of his shots this year have come from 3-point range and he’s just flat out not a good shooter so he’s not a lot of a scoring threat. He’s also a very poor rebounder for someone who plays primarily at center but he’s a good shot blocker and was dominant on the defensive end against UW the first time.

First game vs. UW: 5 pts (2/8 FG, 5/6 FT), 4 blk, 3 stl

The Outlook

It’s fair for Arizona State to consider the first game against the Huskies as the turning point of their season. They entered the game at 10-5 (4-0) with a sweep at home of Colorado and Utah who each looked like near NCAA tournament locks. Then Washington blew them out by 15 points and that began a streak where they lost 6 of 7 games with only one of those losses by fewer than 9 points. Things had stabilized a bit with a win at Utah (the Utes’ first home loss of the season) but then in their most recent game ASU got blown out in Tucson by their rivals by 45 points.

This is the second time this season the Huskies are travelling to play a team that lost by 40+ in their last game. Washington responded last time by losing at UCLA. We’ll see if the Sun Devils also use that beatdown as motivation for a stronger showing or if it’s a sign that they’re giving up on Bobby Hurley.

Provided they don’t drop any further, this will be the 5th time in 6 seasons that Arizona State finishes as a top-65 team in defensive efficiency under Bobby Hurley. They’re not the tallest team out there but most of their players play bigger than their listed height. Frankie Collins is among the best in the country at getting steals and Alonzo Gaffney is a well above average defender in the paint who can also follow bigs that play on the perimeter. Put it together and Arizona State ranks 35th in the country in the country in steal rate on defense.

They absolutely need that to jump start their offense because they can really struggle to score at times despite playing an up-tempo system. Arizona State’s shooting splits as a team? 49.3% 2pt, 30.4% 3pt, 65.3% FT. Their best national rank among those is 214th for their shooting inside the arc so they can’t score efficiently from anywhere on the floor.

The Sun Devils absolutely rely on a turnover differential advantage to create extra possessions to prop up the offense. They are 354th in offensive rebounding so they very rarely win the rebounding battle and don’t create a lot of second chance points. Expect Washington to be limited in transition as ASU gets back but UW will take that trade if it keeps them off the boards.

There’s no question that the first game against Arizona State was the flukiest result of Washington’s season from a box score perspective. A 15-point home win over a pretty bad ASU team isn’t that crazy on its own. But Sahvir Wheeler went 5/5 from the three-point line in that game. He is shooting 19% from beyond the arc for the rest of the season. There’s absolutely no way for the Huskies to rely on that happening again.

In fact, that helped lead UW to finish 13/25 on 3-pointers for 52% while SU went 4/17 for 23.5% from deep. If both teams merely shoot their season averages then it completely erases that 15-point Husky advantage.

All the advanced metrics scream that the Huskies are the better team. Arizona State is 21st in KenPom’s “Luck” metric which is a proxy for how well you’ve finished in close games whereas Washington is 351st. If you’re someone that believes in regression to the mean then you probably think that the Huskies are due to win a close contest. If you’re someone who believes that there’s something intrinsically wrong with the way Hop coaches when things get tight and that Sahvir Wheeler just doesn’t make smart decisions down the stretch...

Prediction

My record this year: 18-8 Straight Up, 10-15-1 Against the Spread

Washington Huskies- 71, Arizona State Sun Devils- 74