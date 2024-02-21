 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Pro Experience

Jedd Fisch continues to fill out his staff with NFL adjacent experience and more for your Wednesday!

By MarkSchafer83
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 Oregon at Washington

Good morning, it’s Wednesday! Are you looking for Dots, by any chance? Here they are!

Football Dots

  • Jedd Fisch continues to fill out his staff with guys that have pro, or pro adjacent experience:
  • A meeting that is scheduled to take place today with each conference’s commissioner in attendance will provide more clarity on the future of the College Football Playoff and the NCAA Tournament. Ross Delinger has more on the situation.
  • Ryan Grubb throwing shade at Seattle radio host (and former Coug wideout) Michael Bumpus:
  • The Dawgs got a good one in Bryun Parham, according to PFF:
  • Jamarcus Shephard and Nick Sheridan are officially on board at Alabama, after a tumultuous month of turnover. Sheridan will be the OC and QB coach, and Shephard will coach receivers. The Seattle Times has more here.
  • Bob Condotta has the news that Will Dissly, the former Husky tight end, could be on the outs with the Seahawks, in a salary cap move. Read his breakdown of Dissly and the rest of the Seahawk tight ends here.

Basketball Dots

  • The Husky men’s basketball team is making their final trek to the desert (as conference opponents anyway) to face the Arizona schools:

That’s all for today, so thank you for making Dots part of your morning, and as always, go Dawgs!

