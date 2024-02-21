Wednesday Dots: Pro Experience

Good morning, it’s Wednesday! Are you looking for Dots, by any chance? Here they are!

Football Dots

Jedd Fisch continues to fill out his staff with guys that have pro, or pro adjacent experience:

SOURCE: Purdue staffer Caleb Wilson, a former standout tight end at UCLA, is expected to join the Washington staff as a quality control coach. The 27-year-old Wilson, the son of NFL and college assistant Chris Wilson, played for UDub coach Jedd Fisch when both were at UCLA. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 20, 2024

A meeting that is scheduled to take place today with each conference’s commissioner in attendance will provide more clarity on the future of the College Football Playoff and the NCAA Tournament. Ross Delinger has more on the situation.

Ryan Grubb throwing shade at Seattle radio host (and former Coug wideout) Michael Bumpus:

Once a dawg, always a dawg. Ryan Grubb picking on Bump for his cougs hoodie live on 710 pic.twitter.com/9wD5IN8aaG — connor (Deathrow KP) (@keithpricetrut1) February 20, 2024

The Dawgs got a good one in Bryun Parham, according to PFF:

Highest graded transfer Linebackers this off season pic.twitter.com/bgaZKVQQ6R — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 20, 2024

Jamarcus Shephard and Nick Sheridan are officially on board at Alabama, after a tumultuous month of turnover. Sheridan will be the OC and QB coach, and Shephard will coach receivers. The Seattle Times has more here.

Bob Condotta has the news that Will Dissly, the former Husky tight end, could be on the outs with the Seahawks, in a salary cap move. Read his breakdown of Dissly and the rest of the Seahawk tight ends here.

Basketball Dots

The Husky men’s basketball team is making their final trek to the desert (as conference opponents anyway) to face the Arizona schools:

Huskies make final trip to Arizona for Pac-12 regular season matchups, play ASU Thursday at 6 PT.



https://t.co/F8MXrPcyTZ#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/EAcig3Ni5Y — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 21, 2024

That’s all for today, so thank you for making Dots part of your morning, and as always, go Dawgs!