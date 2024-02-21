2023 Transfer Rankings Review: Defensive Line & Linebackers

Welcome to Part Four of our series looking back at the official UWDP transfer rankings of 2023 to see how well it performed given how players performed for their new teams this fall. Previous editions focused on the quarterbacks, the offensive skill positions, and the offensive line.

Now, it’s time to shift our attention to the defense. I was going to call this section “the front seven” but that term is kind of obsolete since essentially everyone plays with 5 defensive backs these days. So instead you get this which will cover defensive tackles, edge rushers, and inside linebackers.

2023 DL/LB Transfer Rankings by Performance Transfer Rating Group # of Players Average Prod Score Average # Starts Average # Snaps Average PFF Grade Transfer Rating Group # of Players Average Prod Score Average # Starts Average # Snaps Average PFF Grade 90+ 1 44.3 13.0 428.0 73.1 80-89 6 44.2 7.5 504.8 71.6 70-79 32 32.8 6.7 378.7 66.7 60-69 60 24.6 4.7 302.4 59.8 50-59 83 24.5 4.2 312.4 61.1 40-49 86 16.2 2.6 212.1 55.4 30-39 88 14.9 2.4 195.8 54.5 20-29 58 14.2 2.5 185.4 51.7 10-19 29 6.1 1.0 82.3 38.5 0-9 7 16.3 2.7 207.4 47.3

In order to preserve the length of this review I’m going to go ahead and increase the sample sizes by looking at all 3 positions at once rather than each separately to start. And unsurprisingly, that gives us a pretty obvious trend line. The productivity scores drop all the way until you get to the last bucket of players who had a transfer grade of less than 10.0 and that’s because all of them ended up playing FCS football.

There was only one non-DB defensive player to earn a 90+ grade in my transfer system last year and it was Oregon’s Edge Jordan Burch. He didn’t quite live up to his potential, finishing with just 3 sacks but he started 13 games for a team that made a New Year’s Six bowl even if he never was able to beat the University of Washington.

Burch’s productivity score was almost identical to the average of the 80-89 group. It was still a pretty exclusive club with only 6 players in that range but all of them had at least 267 snaps playing for power conference teams that made a bowl game.

You can see a clear drop-off getting down to the 70-79 grouping and that’s largely a tier to itself. Then the numbers were nearly identical for the 50-59 group and the 60-69 group. Players in that range were equally likely to achieve any outcome.

The numbers were also pretty close for the entire pool between 20 and 49 although the further down you go, the more likely the production came at the FCS level which might have skewed the numbers.

In the end though this is the trendline we’d generally like to see from the rankings.

Biggest FBS Underachievers

Instead of 3 players at each of the 3 positions in this category I’m going to go instead with the top-5 across the positions.

1. DL Tywone Malone- Ole Miss to Ohio State, 74.9 transfer grade, 2.8 productivity

Malone was a fringe 4/5-star recruit when he got on campus at Ole Miss but hardly played as a true freshman (although he did get a sack in one of his 9 defensive snaps). Then as a redshirt freshman he served as a backup and graded out favorably with 11 tackles and a sack across 97 snaps at 6’4 and 300 lbs. That was enough for Ohio State to bring him in and expect to plug him into the rotation. Instead, Malone saw his production go the other was as he played fewer than 50 snaps for a loaded Buckeyes defense.

2. LB Amari Gainer- Florida State to North Carolina, 88.1 transfer grade, 17.2 productivity score

Gainer started as a true freshman at middle linebacker for the Seminoles and was on his way to being a standout 4-year starter in 2022. Then he broke his leg early in the first game and missed the next 2 months before coming back to play a little at the end of the year in reserve. Gainer transferred to North Carolina and was solid as a backup outside linebacker with 24 tackles and 2 sacks but he didn’t live up to the star that my system projected.

3. ED Davoan Hawkins- Tennessee State to West Virginia, 79.2 transfer grade, 9.8 productivity score

Hawkins started out his career playing at Kentucky where he struggled to find playing time and so moved down to the FCS level at Tennessee State. In 3 seasons as a starter there Hawkins had 10 sacks and 76 QB pressures to show that he could be an impact player. For his final year of eligibility he headed to West Virginia and was a part of the rotation but never started and had just a single sack and 4 QB pressures for a very disappointing season.

4. DL Darrell Jackson- Miami to Florida State, 73.0 transfer grade, 3.7 productivity score

It has already been a bit of a wild ride for Jackson even though he was part of the class of 2021. He started out at Maryland but transferred after his true freshman season to Miami and started every game at nose tackle for the Hurricanes with an above average PFF grade. Despite that success, Jackson transferred to Florida State saying that he needed to be closer to home and near his mother due to her medical condition. The NCAA denied his eligibility waiver and he only was allowed to play in their bowl game against Georgia, which he started (similar to Zach Durfee).

5. ED Sav’ell Smalls- Washington to Colorado, 71.4 transfer grade, 2.4 productivity score

Husky fans know this story. Smalls was a fringe 4/5-star recruit depending upon the recruiting service but many of his extensive list of offers weren’t committable by the time he announced he was staying home in Seattle. That was in part because the high school production never seemed to match the physical tools. Smalls played in all 4 of UW’s games as a true freshman in the shortened Covid season but didn’t pick up a sack across 70 pass rush opportunities. He again was an important reserve as both a redshirt freshman and sophomore but still had 0 career sacks. He opted to transfer to play for Deion but was one of double digit edge rushers to make that decision and only appeared in 2 games this past season for Colorado.

****

There’s a variety of reasons why these players didn’t work out.

-Gainer is an example of a consistent theme across these rankings which is a player who got injured the year before they transferred who then didn’t seem to be at full health at their next stop.

-Malone and Smalls are both examples of younger players with very high recruiting rankings who never really had results at the college level and then couldn’t produce at their next school in year one. Smalls had more of a track record than Malone at the college level but both ranked where they did in my transfer grades off of potential rather than production.

-Hawkins is an issue I’ve encountered before. I use PFF grades which aren’t adjusted for opponent which means that if a player has success at the FCS level, you’d realistically downgrade their expectations going up to FBS. My system effectively adjusts for that simply by including recruiting ranking since most FCS players are either unranked or very lowly ranked. But when someone has a solid recruiting rank, transfers down and performs well at FCS, and then transfers back up to FBS my system is essentially blind to the fact that he put up his numbers at a lower level of competition. I’ll investigate whether I can find away to account for this in a sustainable way (i.e. not manually looking at every FCS transfer to see if they started at a power conference and flamed out there).

-Jackson is pretty simply a case of a 2nd time transfer being denied eligibility. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen in the future and it’s clear that he would’ve played for a team that was a national title contender for much of the season if he had been cleared by the NCAA. Nothing I can do there unless I excluded all 2nd time transfers.

Biggest FBS Overachievers

1. DL Henry Bryant- Louisville to Georgia State, 25.8 transfer grade, 57.5 productivity score

2. LB Demetrius Knight- Georgia Tech to Charlotte, 32.2 transfer grade, 60.2 productivity score

3. DL Adin Huntington- Kent State to Louisiana Monroe, 45.8 transfer grade, 69.7 productivity score

4. ED Gabriel Lopez- Washington State to New Mexico, 22.9 transfer grade, 37.9 productivity score

5. LB Ahmad Walker- Liberty to SMU, 52.3 transfer grade, 67.0 productivity score

Normally I talk through each case individually to be able to better identify trends but things seem pretty clear in this circumstance. Three of the biggest FBS overachievers all transferred down to the G5 level after failing to make any kind of impact for a power conference school. That’s a story that is going to happen every year and it isn’t something that’s exactly easy to predict.

Meanwhile, Huntington and Walker transferred fairly laterally across the G5. Huntington left Kent State after head coach Sean Lewis took the Colorado OC job and excelled at Louisiana Monroe with more playing time. Walker transferred between what ended up the best two G5 schools in the country this year and was someone whose counting stats had outperformed his advanced ones while at Liberty until the advanced stats caught up this year at SMU.

None of the top-ten overachievers did so going to a power conference school. The best among those was Stanford LB Jacob Mangum-Farrar going to Indiana and putting up plenty of counting stats among bad advanced numbers. Overall, we didn’t really see anyone come out of nowhere to be a star at the power conference level among any of these positions.

Comparison to 247’s Rankings

There were 44 players across these positions to wind up being named a four-star recruit in 247 Sports’ Transfer Rankings this past season. There was a decent amount of disagreement as to whether someone was really a DL or an EDGE or a LB so I’m comparing those players to my top-44 across the position groups for the sake of comparison here.

Here’s what the average profile for the 247 four-stars looked like this past fall on the field:

5.8 starts, 342.9 defensive snaps, 63.6 PFF grade, 28.7 productivity score

12.0 QB pressures, 1.6 sacks, 29.1 tackles, 14.3 defensive stops

Here’s how the same # of players at the top of my transfer grades performed:

7.0 starts, 388.9 defensive snaps, 66.1 PFF grade, 34.2 productivity score

16.5 QB pressures, 2.6 sacks, 32.3 tackles, 16.9 defensive stops

I’ll call that a pretty resounding victory for my transfer rankings. They finished with a higher average total in every single category whether using conventional or advanced statistics. Only one of the top-ten transfers in QB pressures were a 247 four-star compared to four in my rankings.

247 somewhat bizarrely made Nebraska LB Ernest Hausman their #1 rated DL/LB transfer despite him earning a 56.8 transfer grade in my rankings. I would argue that we probably split that one down the middle as Hausman started 0 games but played extensively as a reserve for national champion Michigan.

The biggest discrepancy going the other direction was the aforementioned Amari Gainer who was in the underachievers section as my #2 defensive player but not a four-star in 247’s rankings. Again, he ended up being a solid reserve but was a clear disappointment relative to my system’s expectations.

Conclusion

The overall performance for the combined DL/LB group seems to be pretty close than many of the other position groups on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterbacks were still the most reliable but the front of the defense is fairly close to the skill positions or the offensive line. The r-squared value for all DL/LB players was 0.138 which means about 14% of the variation in the productivity scores of the transfers this past year was explained by my transfer grades.

That number gets quite a bit higher for just the inside linebackers at around 18% while it drops down to just 9% for defensive linemen. That suggests it’s pretty much a crapshoot determining how well defensive tackle transfers will play which isn’t a surprise since counting stats often aren’t the best way to measure that position and most schools rotate so frequently there.

The results get better though when you take out the FCS transfers. The r-squared jumps up to .179 across the 3 position groups when you exclude those that dropped down a level of competition. In particular it made a huge difference for the EDGE players whose r-squared nearly doubled from about 13% to 25% by getting rid of some players with no track record that excelled at the FCS level.

The above graph includes just the power conference transfers since I have the logos for all those schools already and it looks prettier but the r-squared value dropped if you exclude players transferring to the G5 level. That has mostly been consistent across the position groups which suggests there’s a much bigger drop off in competition from G5 to FCS than there is from P5 to G5.