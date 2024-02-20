 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Drafting

Lots of projections have Rome Odunze as a top-10 NFL draft pick. Plus, an update on the CFP format.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington State v Washington Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Dots

  • Big news in the College Football Playoff world, as the committee has agreed on the 5 + 7 model for playoff qualification.
  • Husky Softball pitcher Ruby Meylan was named the conference’s pitcher of the week after her 2-0 performance against Wisconsin and Kentucky.

  • Husky Softball continues its road trip with a whopping seven games in five days, starting today at 2PM against Florida Gulf Coast.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...