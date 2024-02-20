Tuesday Dots: Drafting

Dots
- Speaking of the draft, Lance Zierlein breaks down two of the biggest names for the Huskies entering the NFL, Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze.
- Odunze is also listed as a possible pick for the NY Jets at number 10.
- Big news in the College Football Playoff world, as the committee has agreed on the 5 + 7 model for playoff qualification.
OFFICIAL: The CFP Board of Managers unanimously revised the qualifying criteria for the 12-team event to include the five highest-ranked conference champions plus the next seven highest-ranked teams determined by the CFP Selection Committee.https://t.co/gUSXtwr39G#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/QQRVQPFJJB— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) February 20, 2024
- Husky Softball pitcher Ruby Meylan was named the conference’s pitcher of the week after her 2-0 performance against Wisconsin and Kentucky.
PAC-12 PITCHER OF THE WEEK— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 19, 2024
>> https://t.co/Qxce1WAPGv#MightyAreTheWomen x @rubymeylan pic.twitter.com/WnHMYkXHaX
- Husky Softball continues its road trip with a whopping seven games in five days, starting today at 2PM against Florida Gulf Coast.
PREVIEW | Huskies round out Florida road trip with seven games in five days— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 20, 2024
>> https://t.co/yZgvHz58pE#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/Xvc2E2jd9o
- Drew Azzopardi is likely going to start at LT for the Huskies this season and is a key building block for the offense.
- William Inge, who was reportedly joining Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama staff, is instead joining Tennessee to be their linebackers coach.
