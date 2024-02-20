Washington Huskies vs. FGCU Preview and Gamethread

On Tuesday, February 20, Washington Husky Softball will take on Florida Gulf Coast at Fort Meyers.

This game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

FGCU is 5-5 on the season with a resume that includes losses to Boston College twice and Louisville twice. Their biggest win came to Akron and the type of competition this team plays is showing of the fact that Washington should easily handle business here.

Offensively in all of their games they’ve only crossed the four run threshold once and this was to Georgetown (fun fact, I got to personally meet the Georgetown softball team and what a wonderful group of people they are) when they scored 10 one game. The second they played power rated teams they notched shutouts left and right with pitching giving up an astounding 6-7 runs a game.

What is it about this team to be afraid of, or at least take seriously in film?

Neely Peterson is a good place to start. No, not that Petersen. Peterson is a catcher who at the start of the season was picked as the unanimous favorite to win the Atlantic Sun Conference Catcher of the Year designation, the same day FGCU was chosen to finish second in the conference?

So where does she stand with a part of the season underway? Well, currently she’s batting a .313 but doesn’t have any extra base hits. She controlled one RBI earlier in the season but even there the season feels slow thus far.

Other players show a glimmer of offensive spark, Riley Oakes a graduate utility player batting almost .333, but nothing jumps out at the screen.

For this 2PM game, Washington should be able to take care of business.