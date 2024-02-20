NBA Dawgs Update: All-Star Break

We are now officially through the NBA All-Star Game which has become can’t watch TV rather than must watch TV. But we are done with football season which means that many people will start to pay attention to the sport just in time for the playoffs. If you are one of those folks then you might not know how the Husky alumni in the Association are faring. This update is for you.

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

Per Game Stats: 21.4 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.3 ast, 46.3%/36.4%/82.5% FG/3pt/FT

The Hawks traded a boatload of draft picks to acquire Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The hope was that Murray’s defensive acumen would make up for Trae Young’s deficiencies in that regard and that there would be enough ball to go around for the two of them. It just hasn’t really worked.

Atlanta is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference after expecting to compete for the 5th spot. That led to plenty of rumors that the Hawks would trade Murray at the deadline with the Lakers as the most likely destination. They ultimately decided not to split up Young and Murray...yet. We’ll see what happens this offseason.

Murray’s per game numbers are almost identical to what he did last season except for his assists and steals are down slightly. This is the 2nd straight year though where Murray’s steals have dropped and are now at 1.3 per game from a career high 2.0 per game his last year in San Antonio. He was viewed as one of the better defensive guards in the league at that point and now his numbers are closer to average. Hopefully, either he or Trae will get traded this offseason to allow Murray to flourish once again playing on the ball more and that will also help reinvigorate Baby Boy on the defensive end.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Per Game Stats: 10.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.3 ast, 50.5%/35.7%/79.5% FG/3pt/FT

Minnesota has been one of the big surprises of the NBA season as they went from essentially a .500 team to the #1 seed in the Western Conference. That leap has happened despite McDaniels not taking a leap on the offensive end of the floor. His per game points, rebounds, and assists are all down slightly despite continuing to start.

The main reason for Minnesota’s turn around is their defense. Rudy Gobert has returned to form as an anchor at the center position and McDaniels has been one of the better wing defenders in the NBA even if his steals and blocks per game are down. He’s able to switch on to guards and has the length to recover even if he does over pursue. Expect him to once again be in the conversation for an all-defense nomination but probably come up short unless he starts to play about 5 more minutes per game. It looks like McDaniels is by far the best chance for a Husky NBA champion to play meaningful minutes this postseason.

JADEN MCDANIELS TURNING DEFENSE INTO OFFENSE FOR THE SLAM pic.twitter.com/VWgajbDMaY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Per Game Stats: 11.0 pts, 6.8 reb, 0.8 blk, 47.0%/37.4%/74.6% FG/3pt/FT

The Detroit Pistons have been an unmitigated disaster this year (a league worst 8-46 record) but until recently that hadn’t carried over to Isaiah Stewart. When he was at Washington, there were three things that seemed obvious: he was going to try harder and play angrier than anyone else, he had great post moves, and his work ethic meant that he would learn how to shoot from the outside.

All of those things have come true. In his 4th season he is now shooting career highs of 37% from 3-point range and 75% from the free throw line. Both of those are essential to him having the positional versatility to play at times alongside another center which he has been asked to do all season in Detroit.

The competitive fire aspect has generally been a plus although he made headlines (and memes) as a rookie for charging LeBron James following getting hit in the face during gameplay. Last week though Stewart reportedly punched former Oregon State star Drew Eubanks in the face in the tunnels before the game and was arrested for assault, issued a citation, and released.

At the very least, Stewart can expect a lengthy suspension even if he ultimately does not face further legal problems. Hopefully Stewart can learn to reign in his aggression and live up to the promise that he has shown on the court that led to signing a 4-year, $64 million extension last offseason.

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers

Per Game Stats: 5.3 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.6 stl, 38.8%/34.2%/80.0% FG/3pt/FT

It has been a season of relative anonymity for Thybulle this year. After getting traded to Portland midseason last year, the Blazers decided to go full rebuild and shipped out star Damian Lillard. Portland is now one of the worst teams in the league which means that having a defensive stopper with limited offensive game is a bit of a wasted skillset for their team.

Thybulle continues to be a phenomenal defensive player but he has only started about half the games this year for the Blazers. He leads the NBA in steal rate once again and is 29th in block rate. Only Chicago’s Alex Caruso is as short as Thybulle to rank higher than him in block rate.

The shooting just hasn’t ever progressed for Matisse unfortunately. He’s shooting a career low 39% from the floor and still doesn’t add much if any offensive value when he isn’t making three-pointers. He’s set to make $11+ million each of the next two seasons but whether Thybulle signs another big contract after that depends on finally developing an outside shot that can reliably hit 40%. Now at age 26 it seems less and less likely that will happen.

Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic

Per Game Stats: 8.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.7 ast, 49.1%/14.3%/56.3% FG/3pt/FT

Orlando is having their best season in years thanks to a youth movement built around Seattle native Paolo Banchero. Fultz has unfortunately not been as big a part of that as he would like to be. Markelle has missed 30+ games due to injuries this season and has seen a reduced role when he came back. His minutes per game have dropped by about 20% and his shooting has plummeted.

Last year, Fultz actually became merely a bad shooter rather than a terrible one making 31% of 3’s and 78% FTs. It has dropped to 14% and 56% respectively which is basically the same as your typical old school 7-foot center. It’s just not good enough to be a plus level starter at the NBA level even if you’re still very good on defense and a great passer. There were rumblings that the Magic might look to trade Fultz at the deadline but that never happened so he’ll be around as they try to win a playoff series for the first time in over a decade.

Justin Holiday, Denver Nuggets

Per Game Stats: 3.8 pts, 1.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 44.6%/39.4%/75.0% FG/3pt/FT

I’ll be totally honest, I didn’t realize that Holiday was playing for the Nuggets this year until I started to put this article together. He has started 9 games for them including 3 of the last 4 before the All-Star break as his playing time has increased lately with some injuries. His three-point shooting is the best it has been in 4 years so he has been rejuvenated a bit playing with some great players in Denver. We’ll see once we get to the playoffs whether Holiday can actually crack the rotation or if he’s merely there to help their depth as they try to get to the playoffs in decent playoff seeding position.

Other Players

Terrence Ross- For those wondering, Ross announced his retirement after he couldn’t get a guaranteed roster spot this offseason. He finished his NBA career averaging 11 points per game on 36% 3-point shooting with multiple slam dunk titles over 10 seasons. Not the worst case scenario for a #8 overall pick but probably just short of what you would’ve hoped for his career.

Jaylen Nowell- Nowell never got picked up by an NBA team after becoming a free agent. He entered training camp with the Sacramento Kings but didn’t make the roster. The Grizzlies, ravaged by injuries, picked him up and he appeared in 9 games averaging 5.7 points but on just 17% 3-point shooting. He is now down to just 31.6% from deep for his career and for a guard who is primarily viewed as a bench scorer, that’s not good enough with how deep the league is right now.

Terrell Brown Jr.- Brown is playing in the G League for the Greensboro Swarm and averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Those are good numbers but he’s still just shooting 20% from 3-point range so it doesn’t look like Brown is likely to get the call any time soon until that changes.

Dominic Green- Green is averaging 18.5 points per game in the Polish league and recently averaged nearly 23 points per game in the month of January to win league monthly MVP.