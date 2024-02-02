Friday Dots: All I Need

Hello there and happy Friday. Shall we have some dots? Dots a la carte? Yes, I think that’s a good call too.

PLEASE LORD GIVE ME THIS COMEDY https://t.co/7s3LGpmlDN — Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 1, 2024

A league source confirmed to me this is true, that Grubb is “under consideration” by the #Seahawks for their offensive coordinator job — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 2, 2024

You can find the original info from NBC Sports here about Grubb being considered for OC in Seattle.

And Bob Condotta has more confirmation at the Times.

UW Softball will have a rebuilding year, but still received one first-place vote in the pre-season Pac-12 voting:

@StanfordSball tabbed Pac-12 softball favorite in the 2024 preseason coaches poll!



Full release ➡️ https://t.co/OL7al7lkjr pic.twitter.com/7sua7XnoiP — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 1, 2024

Jedd Fisch on @SeattleSports on what his interview in Seattle was like:



"Is this a trick question because there was no come here for an interview. This is the 2024 version of becoming a head coach in CFB. You have about a 40 minute phone conversation and you're the head coach." — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) February 2, 2024

And lastly, a message from Mama Hatchett:

It’s Landen….not Landon. — Jana Hatchett (@JanaHatchett) February 1, 2024

