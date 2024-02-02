Friday Dots: All I Need

Hello there and happy Friday. Shall we have some dots? Dots a la carte? Yes, I think that’s a good call too.
To the dots!
First thing’s first, this is all I need:
PLEASE LORD GIVE ME THIS COMEDY https://t.co/7s3LGpmlDN— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 1, 2024
A league source confirmed to me this is true, that Grubb is “under consideration” by the #Seahawks for their offensive coordinator job— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 2, 2024
- You can find the original info from NBC Sports here about Grubb being considered for OC in Seattle.
- Shane Lantz has a story at the Seattle Times about how the college football arms race and the increasing importance of transfers are making things even more difficult for high school recruits.
UW Softball will have a rebuilding year, but still received one first-place vote in the pre-season Pac-12 voting:
@StanfordSball tabbed Pac-12 softball favorite in the 2024 preseason coaches poll!— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 1, 2024
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/OL7al7lkjr
D1Softball 2024 Preseason All-Americans - Second Team— D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 1, 2024
Powered by @MizunoFPitchNA
Full article: https://t.co/ZphZL0X7fr
HA:
Jedd Fisch on @SeattleSports on what his interview in Seattle was like:— Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) February 2, 2024
"Is this a trick question because there was no come here for an interview. This is the 2024 version of becoming a head coach in CFB. You have about a 40 minute phone conversation and you're the head coach."
And lastly, a message from Mama Hatchett:
It’s Landen….not Landon.— Jana Hatchett (@JanaHatchett) February 1, 2024
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
