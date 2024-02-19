Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week: Ruby Meylan

Rapidly, Ruby Meylan is ascending to Washington Husky stardom and it’s a beauty to watch.

Recently, my fellow co-writer and softball enthusiast Gabey Lucas quipped how special it was to do the yearly dance of being worried the team takes a step back but being proven wrong every time when we’ve proven to reload.

In a way, that makes Washington a sort of OSU or Georgia football of the Softball world. And at the top of the well oiled rampaging machine the Huskies are is Ruby Meylan, the Sophomore pitcher.

This past weekend, the showing that won her this award, Clearwater saw her devastate opponents twice while maintaining a perfect starting record through those games. It was a .7 ERA that was perhaps more impressive to have a lone run given up coming to then #16 Kentucky. Unfortunately, we couldn’t see more of the star as the last two games were thus rained out.

Ruby Meylan’s stardom expands to efficiency, accountability, and reliability. It was Meylan the Huskies called on to attempt to put away #1 Oklahoma late in the game before the offense sputtered. In a heartbeat, Coach Tar would make the decision again.

With the only loss to #1 Oklahoma, she sports a 3-1 record on the season and is absolutely giving competition a run for their money commanding a .66 ERA and two complete games (Nebraska and Wisconsin). The onslaught continues when its seen that she has two games with 7 strikeouts attained and one was to Oklahoma.

The pressure is mounting, but it doesn’t seem like it will faze Ruby one bit. She’s responded and the team with a stellar offense now has its ace. The next Husky game is Tuesday, February 20 at 2PM.