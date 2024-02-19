Monday Dots: Free Sports

Something’s happening
- It’s ironic when softball teams across the country head to southern states early in the spring to play in better weather, then suffer rainouts nonetheless. The Husky softball team certainly would’ve preferred to keep playing this weekend in Clearwater after storming through their first three games. The Dawgs stomped #18 Kentucky, Minnesota, and Wisconsin by a combined score of 29-6. It would’ve been great to carry that hot streak into scheduled games against #12 LSU and UNC, but rain got in the way.
- Some of those lost innings for the softball team showed up on the baseball diamond. The Diamond Dawgs headed to SoCal for a series with Long Beach St. LBSU wont he first two, but the series finale was deadlocked for 17 innings. The teams were tied 1-1 after 9, then matched each other with a single run in the 11th and 13th. After 4.5 hours, the teams agreed to end the game in a tie due to transportation needs.
- In other extra-long game news, women’s basketball went to triple OT in Tucson. The Huskies battled back from a miserable first quarter, after which they trailed 21-7. They also held Arizona to 7 in the third quarter on their way to forcing OT. The offense ran cold in the third OT and the Dawgs finally lost 90-82.
- Men’s basketball lost another disappointing game, this time against Cal by an 82-80 margin. The close final shows that the Huskies aren’t simply playing out the string under Mike Hopkins, but the team has clearly fallen well short of their goals at the start of the season.
- It’s academic at this point, but Jon Wilner looked into the final breakdown of responsibility for the death of the Pac-12 in his mailbag. Wilner ultimately places a good share of blame on the University presidents, but also gives both Larry Scott and George Kliavkoff some criticism. It’s insane to think back to Scott’s firing and consider the possibility that his successor might have ultimately done a worse job.
- Dawgman has a profile of one of Washington’s last football commitments, Rashawn Clark. The local safety gives UW an in-state stud at the tail end of the recruiting class and fills a position of need in the depleted secondary.
Breaking bread with the fam! PACK and TEs ate great tonight! Big shout out to @varlamospizzeria for having us. Always a great day to see my brother Kosta! #GoDawgs #ACES #PACKREADY ☔️☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/nAzOe9ELd4— Jordan Paopao (@CoachPaopao) February 19, 2024
Its been a great weekend with @CoachJeddFisch and about 100 Husky faithful in beautiful Sun Valley, Idaho. Enjoyed talking about the future of @UW_Football in the @bigten under Jedd’s leadership— Troy Dannen (@UWHuskies_AD) February 18, 2024
"It wasn't lack of effort, it was lack of execution."— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 18, 2024
Late-game ailments once again cost @UW_MBB Saturday night, as it fell to Cal in the final seconds | via @EthanArles https://t.co/VCS1x5HiBu
Jillian Celis makes herself at home in the @UWSoftball lineup.— D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 17, 2024
And after cruising to wins against Kentucky (8-1) and Minnesota (12-4) in Clearwater on Friday, Carter and Celis is starting to have a nice ring to it.
https://t.co/VJxiSw3xbv pic.twitter.com/Yg1buv1PcJ
