 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Dots: Free Sports

Softball rolls while baseball and basketball go down to the wire

By andrewberg7
/ new
Red Box Pictures via UW Athletics

Something’s happening

Happening to me

My Dots say I’m acting peculiarly

  • It’s ironic when softball teams across the country head to southern states early in the spring to play in better weather, then suffer rainouts nonetheless. The Husky softball team certainly would’ve preferred to keep playing this weekend in Clearwater after storming through their first three games. The Dawgs stomped #18 Kentucky, Minnesota, and Wisconsin by a combined score of 29-6. It would’ve been great to carry that hot streak into scheduled games against #12 LSU and UNC, but rain got in the way.

  • Some of those lost innings for the softball team showed up on the baseball diamond. The Diamond Dawgs headed to SoCal for a series with Long Beach St. LBSU wont he first two, but the series finale was deadlocked for 17 innings. The teams were tied 1-1 after 9, then matched each other with a single run in the 11th and 13th. After 4.5 hours, the teams agreed to end the game in a tie due to transportation needs.

  • In other extra-long game news, women’s basketball went to triple OT in Tucson. The Huskies battled back from a miserable first quarter, after which they trailed 21-7. They also held Arizona to 7 in the third quarter on their way to forcing OT. The offense ran cold in the third OT and the Dawgs finally lost 90-82.

  • Men’s basketball lost another disappointing game, this time against Cal by an 82-80 margin. The close final shows that the Huskies aren’t simply playing out the string under Mike Hopkins, but the team has clearly fallen well short of their goals at the start of the season.

  • Dawgman has a profile of one of Washington’s last football commitments, Rashawn Clark. The local safety gives UW an in-state stud at the tail end of the recruiting class and fills a position of need in the depleted secondary.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...