2023 Transfer Rankings Review: Offensive Line

Welcome to Part Three of our series looking back at the official UWDP transfer rankings of 2023 to see how well it performed given how players performed for their new teams this fall. Previous editions focused on the quarterbacks and then the offensive skill positions. Which means we’ll finish out the offense today by looking at the offensive line. This should be especially interesting for Husky fans since Washington needs to do a ton of work at this spot in the portal in the spring to round out their roster.

Offensive Line

Just as in previous editions, I took the entirety of the position and divided them up based on their transfer grade. I looked at performance in each group for 90+, 80-89, 70-79, etc. If this were a perfect system you would expect the highest group to have the most snaps played, the best PFF grade, and the the highest productivity score. Then each descending group would get gradually worse. Of course, that’s the ideal circumstance.

2023 OL Transfer Rankings by Performance Tranfer Rating Group # of Players Average Prod Score Average # Starts Average # Snaps Average PFF Grade Tranfer Rating Group # of Players Average Prod Score Average # Starts Average # Snaps Average PFF Grade 90+ 1 1.2 0.0 20.0 61.7 80-89 3 39.8 6.7 541.3 61.4 70-79 14 58.7 10.4 672.4 66.4 60-69 41 43.4 8.1 532.5 66.1 50-59 35 32.3 5.6 422.3 56.7 40-49 29 27.5 5.1 362.5 47.4 30-39 55 18.2 3.8 253.3 43.7 20-29 48 13.4 2.7 197.7 41.8 10-19 29 21.7 4.4 299.2 49.1 0-9 4 13.6 2.5 184.0 45.0

We’ll start off at the top. There was only one player in my 90+ group so that is the lowest of sample sizes. I’ll get more into him when we get to our biggest underachievers section but obviously it’s not a great look that the #1 ranked OL ended up hardly playing for his new team.

It was a similar issue with the 80-89 group where there were just 3 total players for another very small sample size. All in that group went to power conference teams in the Southeast and played 400+ snaps so none was a complete bust but none of them challenged for an all-conference team as you might have expected.

Results look much cleaner once you start with the 70-79 group where the sample sizes start to get a little more meaningful. From there on down to the 20-29 group there’s an almost linear drop off in almost every category. You see higher productivity in the 10-19 group but over half of those players ended up at FCS schools so it’s not necessarily a fair comparison.

Given that so few offensive linemen had enough of a pedigree to end up with a grade of 80+, I have to consider this general trend a win for the rankings.

Biggest FBS Underachievers

1. Junior Angilau- Texas to Oregon (91.7 transfer grade, 1.2 productivity score)

Angilau was a 3-year starter at Texas where he had over 2,250 snaps between both guard spots. Then he tore his ACL in the first scrimmage of fall camp entering his senior year with the Longhorns and missed the entire season. With two new starters at guard seemingly entrenched he decided to enter the transfer portal and went to Oregon where they were replacing multiple starters. He was determined to be healthy by the start of the season but 6th year senior Steven Jones won the job out of camp and Angilau ultimately took the 4th most snaps at RG of any Duck. Swing and a miss.

2. Ben Coleman- California to Arizona State (79.2 transfer grade, 0.0 productivity score)

Coleman was a 2-year starter between left tackle and left guard for the Bears and was expected to slot right in as the starting left guard for ASU when he arrived. He suffered a lower leg injury though during spring ball and despite hopes to get him back by the end of the year, he ultimately never returned and will hope to get healthy for this upcoming season.

3. Ben Hoitink- Penn to Duke (67.7 transfer grade, 1.5 productivity score)

Hoitink started for 2 years at right guard for Penn and was one of the better linemen in the Ivy League. He looked to capitalize on that by moving up to the power conference level. That didn’t quite work out as Hoitink just flat out didn’t come close to winning the job and ended up as the 3rd string LG for the Blue Devils.

***

I mentioned in the previous edition that I didn’t have a great way to account for players that had shown success but then tore an ACL and opted to transfer for their first year back. That was the scenario for Angilau and again suggests that I should maybe try to weight results from the season immediately before transferring more heavily.

A situation like Coleman is one where there’s nothing to be done. He had been healthy the prior two years but suffered a major leg injury and missed the season. It happens and is completely random.

I try to account for a situation like Hoitink who was making a transition from FCS to P5 by including the recruiting ranking which usually is very low for just unranked for FCS players. In this case, it wasn’t enough to account for him failing to even win a backup job.

Biggest FBS Underachievers

1. Joshua Atkins- Houston to Hawaii (17.1 transfer grade, 72.1 productivity score)

Atkins was a low to mid-three-star recruit coming out of high school and then didn’t see the field as either a true or redshirt freshman. He opted to transfer and went to Hawaii where he won the starting left tackle job and started 13 games while performing with an above average PFF grade. Pretty hard to see that one coming.

2. Derek Bowman- Houston to South Florida (23.1 transfer grade, 67.2 productivity score)

Bowman had a similar story also coming out of Houston. He was a little bit higher rated of a recruit but was still a solid three-star. He played a combined 12 offensive snaps across his first 3 years with the Cougars and decided to move on to hopefully greener pastures. Bowman didn’t win the job out of camp but the Bulls’ right tackle struggled in the opener and so Bowman started the final 12 games of the year with a slightly below average PFF grade.

3. Trevor Timmons- Charlotte to Georgia State (18.6 transfer grade, 57.2 productivity score)

Tale as old as time. Timmons was the lowest rated recruit of the group and only played 24 snaps as a redshirt freshman. He stayed at the group of 5 level and won the starting RG job out of camp and started all 13 games.

***

Maybe the lesson is to try to bump up the grades for players who are leaving Houston? None of the top 28 overachievers did it by moving up from the FCS or G5 level to the power conference level. If you’re hoping that someone who didn’t see very much playing time at a lower level will come up and immediately become an impact player at a top program, you’re not being realistic. But it definitely is possible to happen for those dropping down a level or switching schools within the same grouping.

Comparison to 247’s Rankings

There were 25 offensive linemen that earned four-star transfer status from the 247 Sports rankings. Here’s what the average profile for those players looked like this past fall on the field:

8.6 starts, 562.2 offensive snaps, 62.5 PFF grade, 47.4 productivity score

Here’s how the same # of players at the top of my transfer grades performed:

9.0 starts, 612.2 offensive snaps, 66.4 PFF grade, 52.1 productivity score

It’s not exactly a landslide victory but it seems fairly decisive for my rankings. The total # of starts is pretty close to even but the players in my top-25 played about 50 more snaps on average and did so with a PFF grade that was 4 points higher. Ultimately, 8 players finished in the top-25 of the productivity score rankings that were a four-star recruit from 247 Sports and 10 that were in the same group in my transfer grade rankings. I’m going to go ahead and declare victory when it comes to offensive linemen.

Conclusion

Offensive line is inherently a difficult position to peg down. You don’t normally see backups play a lot of minutes so it’s pretty all or nothing. There are a lot of players who had productivity scores of 0. A higher percentage than you see at other positions. You also have players that often will play either no minutes or very few for several years and then finally win a starting gig and burst onto the scene.

The r-squared value which represents how much of the variation is explained by my transfer formula is about 0.165 meaning 16.5% of the variation. That’s better than for the running backs but worse than the quarterbacks, wide receivers, or tight ends. There are a lot of dots in that picture towards the upper left side of the screen. As I talked about in the overachievers section though, many of those were at the group of 5 or FCS level.

If you limit the sample to just players that ended up at a P5 program then the r-squared rockets up to...0.22 or 22%. That would put it ahead of all of the skill positions but still behind the quarterbacks. Only 3 players that ended up at P5 schools played any meaningful time with a score below 45.0.

What does this mean for Washington? If the Huskies can find any linemen with a transfer grade of at least 60 then there’s a pretty decent chance they can start at roughly an average level. Given the state of the offensive line room at the moment, it’s hard to realistically hope for much more than that.