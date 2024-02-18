Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Some Offensive Skill Position Recruits For The 2025 Class

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Last week I did a high level overview of the 2025 class and some prospects to keep an eye on. Today I wanted to focus this recruiting roundup more specifically on the skill positions and some recruits that we need to remember as we look forward towards the 2025 class.

The Huskies already have their QB in Dash Beierly, a 3 star quarterback, and one of the top passers in California in the 2025 class. I highly doubt the Huskies look to add another quarterback in the 2025 class with 2 freshman coming in for the 2024 class (if they do they will look for a transfer or 2 depending on how both Dermaricus Davis and Demond Williams develop).

At running back the west coast is pretty loaded with talented runners, but the 2 that I think the Huskies have the best shot with are Karson Cox from Oak Hills HS, CA and Jordin Thomas from Lincoln HS, CA.

Cox, who is rated as a 4 star composite running back, holds offers from basically every west coast school, but is looking heavily at UW, USC, and Oregon. The Huskies have the advantage of having his former teammate on the roster (Paki Finau who signed with the 2024 class). Thomas, who is rated as a 3 star back, holds offers from AZ, Utah, WSU, and UW and figures to pick up more west coast offers as the recruiting process plays out. Here are some of Cox’s film from last year:

At wide receiver the story is the same as running back, with the west coast being loaded with talented players who are getting tons of interest from around the country. The players I would pay closest attention to are: Chris Lawson from Archbishop Riordan HS, CA, Marcus Harris from Mater Dei HS, CA, Phillip Bell from Mission Viejo HS, CA and Raiden Vines-Bright from IMG Academy, FL.

Lawson is the highest rated of the bunch, a consensus 4 star recruit and he has a really good relationship with Husky WR coach Kevin Cummings. Lawson is expected to visit Montlake this spring as well as scheduling an official visit (if that happens I really like our chances). Harris, who is rated as a 4 star recruit, holds offers from around the country and has had UW very high in his recruitment for a while, but he may be a tough pull due to the national offers he holds. Bell, who is also rated as 4 star recruit, has been on national radars for a while and is being pursued heavily by Alabama, USC, and Ohio State. The previous staff was able to get Bell on campus several times and if he visits in spring it will be a good sign in his recruitment. Lastly, Vines-Bright is a player that Jedd Fisch targeted as was after while at AZ (Vines-Bright used to live in AZ). Rated as a 3 star player, Vines-Bright may be a tough pull with his relocation to IMG, but the Husky staff has been recruiting him for a long time and that should pay off in the long term for him. Here are some of Lawson’s highlights:

The last skill position group to look at is tight end, and similar to running back and wide receiver the tight end group is loaded in the 2025 class. New TE coach Jordan Paopao has proven to be a good recruiter and I think he can add 2 good TE’s in the 2025 class. Some recruits to keep an eye on are: Kaleb Edwards from Oak Ridge HS, CA, Baron Naone from West Linn HS, OR, T’Andre Waverly from Kamiak HS, WA, AJ Ia from Orange Lutheran HS, CA and Noah Flores from Graham Kapowsin HS, WA.

Edwards, who is rated as 4 star recruit, has offers from around the country, but is looking heavily at Michigan, Miami, UO, Texas, and UW. The Husky staff need to see if they can get Edwards on campus this spring to have a shot in his recruitment. Naone, who recently de-committed from Oregon State, will likely stay on the west coast and his recruitment will likely come down to a OSU, and UW when it is all said and done. Waverly, who is rated as a 4 star prospect, is an interesting prospect who the prior staff didn’t necessarily recruit as heavily but it appears that the new staff like him a lot more. Schools from around the country have offered Waverly, but with Paopao recruiting him I think we will see a lot more visits to Montlake from Waverly. Ia, who is rated as a 3 star player, is another player that Paopao has targeted early and appears to be very interested in UW. Ia is one of the top TE’s in Southern California and a player the Husky staff really like. Flores, who is rated as 3 star player, was a player that looked close to committing to the prior staff but once the coaching change happened has taken a step back to re-evaluate his options. Depending on how things go with Waverly, Naone and Ia I could see the Huskies pushing heavily to add Flores to the 2025 class as we head into the summer months. Here are some of Waverly’s highlights:

Keep in mind that the recruiting board is in flux, and with spring evaluations starting in April, and official visits happening in June there will be a ton of recruiting activity over the next couple of months. Next week I will take a look at some prospects in the trenches that Husky fans should be keeping an eye on.

That is all for today