Washington Blows Late Lead Again in 82-80 Loss to Cal

Washington hasn’t had a lot of success in close games this season. The one exception was down in Berkeley when Moses Wood hit a buzzer beating three-pointer to give the Huskies the win over Cal. Turnabout is fair play as Cal hit a go-ahead three with just 4 seconds left and Sahvir Wheeler’s layup at the buzzer didn’t fall to drop UW by a score of 82-80. Poor free throw shooting doomed the Huskies at home yet again as they fall to 14-12 (6-9) on the season despite Keion Brooks Jr.’s 26 points.

Sahvir Wheeler tried to get UW early but struggled with an airball on a pullup jumper and then a missed floater to allow Cal to strike first blood. Moses Wood gave UW the lead with a reverse layup at 6-4 with 16:37 remaining.

Jaylon Tyson split a pair of free throws to give Cal the lead back shortly after and thus began his torrid first half. He hit a tough floater and then slammed it down off an alley oop in transition to put the Golden Bears in front by a 13-11 count.

Washington answered with a 7-0 run as Koren Johnson picked up where he left off on Thursday night when he had 30 points off the bench. Johnson entered and got an and-1 layup to go then shortly after burst to the rim for another layup to start and close the mini run.

Cal knocked down their first 3-pointer of the game as they started out 1/10 from deep to get back within a point. Their offense eventually picked up though. Cal made 6 straight shots including a pair of 3’s to get out to a 30-26 lead as part of a 17-8 run for the Golden Bears. Jaylon Tyson continued to do whatever he wanted as he hit shot after shot. He hit a pullup 3 that gave Cal a 40-33 lead with just under 2 minutes left and gave Tyson 21 first half points.

Tyson started out 8/9 from the floor but finally missed on a pair of 3’s in the final minute. That let Moses Wood score 5 points in the last 40 seconds of the half to pull Washington within a single basket. But Cal rebounded one of those Tyson missed threes and they hit a fadeaway midrange jumper that left the hand with 0.3 seconds as Cal went into the break 42-38.

Washington quickly dug out of the hole in the second half as Paul Mulcahy hit a 3 that gave the Huskies back the lead at 47-46 with 16:13 left. From there each team largely traded baskets for an extended period. Neither team led by more than 3 points for a long stretch before Keion Brooks Jr. pulled up for a three-pointer that put the Dawgs up 61-55 with 10:42 remaining.

Koren Johnson knocked down his first 3-pointer of the game after getting left wide open in the corner to keep up UW’s two possession lead but it didn’t last. Tyson got an and-1 to go and a pair of free throws tied the game back up at 64.

Washington had a chance to build back up their lead when Sahvir Wheeler got switched on Jaylon Tyson but picked his pocket. The ball squirted to Paul Mulcahy who heaved it ahead to Wheeler for an and-1 layup which could’ve put UW up by 5 but Wheeler missed the free throw. The Huskies got a break when shortly after Keion Brooks Jr. was bumped by Cal’s Fardaws Aimaq who fouled out with a 13 point, 15 rebound double-double.

Mulcahy again could’ve stretched out the lead after getting fouled with the Huskies up 4 but split the pair to make it a 75-70 game with 4:23 left. Koren Johnson had a wide open layup but rushed it not realizing there was no one remotely attempting to block the shot. Cal went down the other way and had a shot swatted off the rim by Keion Brooks Jr. but it bounced straight to a Cal player who put it in to get the Bears back within a single point.

Brooks Jr. had a nifty hop step move for a layup that extended the lead to 3 with just under two minutes left but Cal immediately answered with a three-pointer that tied the score at 79. Sahvir Wheeler was fouled on the floor in the double bonus and split a pair of free throws. Despite being the shortest player on the floor, he skied for a rebound on a Cal missed 3 to give UW the ball with the lead under a minute left.

Wheeler drove and kicked it out to an open Moses Wood in the same corner as last game but who couldn’t answer his Cal theatrics. Paul Mulcahy though tracked down the rebound and UW reset with under 30 seconds left and a chance to put away the game. Anyone who has watched much of UW in the clutch this season could’ve foreseen what would come to pass though.

Wheeler milked the clock then overdribbled in the lane and was stripped by a Cal player and the Bears called timeout with 11.6 seconds left to regroup. They managed to draw up an open three-pointer and it swished through with 4 seconds left to go up 82-80. Sahvir Wheeler tried to race downcourt but his wild layup attempt at the buzzer didn’t come close to going in and the Dawgs dropped an immensely winnable game yet again.

Washington finished 9/16 from the free throw line in a game they lost by 2 points; echoes of the Oregon loss when they went 12/22 from the stripe before losing by the same margin. The Huskies mostly shut down Jaylon Tyson in the second half as he had just 7 points after the break with Paul Mulcahy given that matchup. His 28 though ended up the game high with Brooks finishing just behind with 26. Sahvir Wheeler had just 2 assists to 5 turnovers to wipe away his 15 points and 7 rebounds.

The Huskies have had so many chances to go on a run and save the season. They lost to Wazzu in OT. They were down 2 in the final minute against Oregon. Now they fall by 2 points again. This is the Mike Hopkins era. For another month.