How to Watch (and bet)

Date: Saturday, 2/17/24

Tip-Off Time: 5:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Streaming: Pac-12.com/live

Radio: Huskies Gameday App, Sports Radio KJR

Location: Seattle, Washington

Betting Line: Washington Huskies -7.5

California Golden Bears 2023-24 Statistics:

Record: 10-15 (6-8)

Points For per Game: 74.6 ppg (128th)

Points Against per Game: 76.2 ppg (274th)

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 110.4 (97th)

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 104.6 (145th)

Strength of Schedule: 38th

California Key Players:

G- Jalen Cone, Sr. 5’11, 175: 13.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 33.4% FG, 32.6% 3pt, 82.1% FT

Throughout his career Cone has generally been a volume scorer which translates to someone who takes a ton of shots but probably shouldn’t be taking that many shots. It looked like that turned around last year at Northern Arizona for him when he shot 41% on 3’s but he has reverted now that he’s back at a power conference program. He’s pretty much exclusively a 3-point shooter at this point but has made just 93% in conference play this far. Although he’s nails at the free throw line when he gets there.

Last Game vs. UW: 17 pts, 4/7 3pt, 2 ast, 3 TO

G- Keonte Kennedy, Sr. 6’5, 190: 9.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 39.6% FG, 26.6% 3pt, 64.3% FT

Kennedy also set a career high in 3pt% last year at Memphis at 38.1% but has regressed back past the mean this year. He’s a good defensive player who doesn’t turn the ball over which means he still has plenty of value when his outside shot isn’t falling.

Last Game vs. UW: 9 pts, 8 reb

G- Jalen Celestine, Jr. 6’7, 215: 8.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 46.2% FG, 47.1% 3pt, 72.7% FT

Celestine was expected to be a big piece of last year’s team but missed the entire season due to injury. He doesn’t take a lot of shots as the clear #5 option in the starting lineup but has been great at knocking down wide open 3’s when they’re available. Other than that he doesn’t show up very much in the stat sheet.

Last Game vs. UW: 5 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast

F- Jaylon Tyson, Jr. 6’7, 215: 20.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.2 apg, 48.5% FG, 37.4% 3pt, 78.6% FT

The NCAA originally denied Tyson’s waive to play right away which would have been a disaster for Cal since he and Keion Brooks Jr. are putting up nearly identical numbers except Tyson also leads his team in assists per game. He’s an efficient scorer from everywhere on the floor, gets steals, rebounds, and can play make to top it all off. He does it all.

Last Game vs. UW: 17 pts, 6/18 FG, 4 reb, 2 ast, 3 TO

C- Fardaws Aimaq, Sr. 6’11, 245: 14.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 46.9% FG, 33.3% 3pt, 63.6% FT

There have been a few times where it looked like the BC native would return to the PNW at Washington but instead he reunited with his old college coach at Cal and has been once again one of the best rebounders in the sport. He doesn’t take a lot of 3’s but is capable of making them and is shooting a career best 52% on 2’s as well. The one nitpick with Aimaq is that he isn’t a great shot blocker but he can do it occasionally and had 2 in the first game against UW.

Last Game vs. UW: 18 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast, 2 blk

The Outlook

Washington made one of their few clutch plays this season in the first game against Cal when Moses Wood hit a corner three at the buzzer to come back for a 77-75 victory. That game was one of 8 times this season that Cal has lost a game by 3 or fewer points or in OT. That’s more than half of their 15 defeats so they’re a better team than the record would suggest.

The big issue for California this year is depth. They have one of the best 2-man combos in the conference and almost certainly the best frontcourt with Texas Tech transfers Jaylon Tyson and Fardaws Aimaq. That duo is combining for nearly 35 points and 18 rebounds per game.

Unsurprisingly, that means that Cal is a very good rebounding team. They rebound nearly 1/3rd of their own misses and keep opponents to just 1/4th on the other end which helps create a bit of a possession advantage. The good news for UW is that they should be able to expect more from Braxton Meah this time around. He played just 12 minutes in the first game at Cal while still struggling to recover from his ankle injury. Over UW’s last 4 games though he is averaging 7 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game with a better chance to counter Aimaq’s size inside.

The offense is solid just about all the way around which in the end results in a good but not great squad on that end. Cal shoots between 150th and 255th nationally on 2’s, 3’s, and FTs but they take a ton of shots from beyond the arc which means they don’t do a ton of scoring in the paint. That also means they don’t take a ton of free throws.

The problems lie mainly on the defensive end where teams are able to beat them in 1v1 situations. They rank 40th in the country limiting assists but opponents make nearly 36% of their 3s (291st nationally) and 50% of their 2’s (161st) against the Bears and they don’t force turnovers to make up for it.

I mentioned the depth issues for Cal and they play essentially a 7-man lineup with one backup center spotting a few minutes for Aimaq whenever he needs a breather. If any of their stars get into foul trouble it results in a massive drop-off in production so officiating should play a big role in this one. Washington needs to attack the rim and get Aimaq in foul trouble to open up rebounding opportunities and the chance for extra possessions.

Washington should be able to score in this one but it comes down to how well they play on the defensive end. The Huskies have held 3 straight teams to 40% or worse FG shooting and if they make it 4 straight then they’ll come away with a win. Cal has only won two games away from home this year and shot 40% or better from deep in both. If UW is able to keep them from getting hot from behind the arc then they should be able to take care of business.

Prediction

My record this year: 18-7 Straight Up, 10-14-1 Against the Spread

Washington Huskies- 83, California Golden Bears- 72