Q&A With 2025 4 Star Offensive Lineman About UW & His Recruitment

Happy Friday Husky fans. With the 2025 class coming into focus I am spending more time looking forward to the 2025 class. This week I got the chance to talk with 4 star offensive lineman Darius Afalava from Skyridge HS, UT about his recruitment and interest in UW. Rated as the 22nd best interior offensive lineman, Afalava holds offers from schools like LSU, Michigan, Oregon, and Nebraska. Here is what he had to say:

UWDP: You look like one of the top offensive lineman in the west coast. What offers are standing out to you right now?

The schools that I’m currently interested in right now is Washington, LSU, Michigan St. Michigan, Tennessee, Arkansas, Utah, and Oregon.

UWDP: It’s looks like a lot of rating services have you listed as an interior lineman- is that where most schools recruiting you are seeing you or is it tackle?

A lot of coaches have me listed as a IOL which is perfectly fine but if I’m being for real I’m down to play whatever position the coaches want me to play.

UWDP: What sticks out about the UW program/staff so far and Coach Carroll?

The main thing that sticks out to the staff is really the enthusiasm they have for me and the dedication they have to bring me down to Seattle. A big reason why I love the UDUB staff a lot is because they treated my family so well and they all make me feel comfortable when I came to them in AZ.

Coach Carrol is one of my favorite coaches just because he’s very different and he’s always real with you and tells you the plan with you. He doesn’t lie or make assumptions which is really a big emphasis in my recruitment as of right now.

UWDP: Have you been able to visit UW before and what did you think?

I’ve visited UDUB this past spring ball game and I found the area to be a nice area and the stadium and fans were very nice.

UWDP: It sounds like you are coming up for a visit in June is that correct?

Yessir I’ll be down in Seattle June 21!

UWDP: What are you looking for in a school that you ultimately commit to?

The main thing I look for in a college is how can you help get the best out of me and life after college.

UWDP: How would you describe yourself as a player?

I would say the thing that makes me good is that I’m more than a linemen. I’m an athlete that can get to the second level and can play anywhere you put me. And I feel like my presence in the run game can really change the way the run game goes overall.

Here are some of his highlights:

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.