Washington completed their assistant coaching staff this morning with the hiring of Robert Bala as the new Inside Linebackers coach. That completes a trade of sorts as Bala was most recently in the same role at Alabama before he was replaced by former Husky coach William Inge.
Bala spent just one year at Alabama after being hired over from Liberty. He served as a defensive analyst for the Flames in 2022 and was promoted to linebackers coach but was offered the Alabama job just a few weeks later and opted instead to take that position. Prior to his stint at Liberty he served as the defensive coordinator at FCS Southern Utah for 2 seasons.
In total Bala has 15 years of coaching experience and has spent plenty of time on the west coast. He coached at Snow College, one of the top JUCOS in the west region, and previously was an analyst for the Oakland Raiders. That’s in addition to his time at Southern Utah where he coached 3 different position groups plus his 2 years as the DC.
The complete coaching staff is:
Head Coach: Jedd Fisch
Offensive Coordinator/OL Coach: Brennan Carroll
Quarterbacks Coach: Jimmie Dougherty
Running Backs Coach: Scottie Graham
Wide Receivers Coach: Kevin Cummings
Tight Ends/Special Teams Coach: Jordan Paopao
Defensive Coordinator: Steve Belichick
Defensive Line Coach: Jason Kaufusi
Inside Linebackers Coach: Robert Bala
Secondary Coach: John Richardson
Safeties Coach: Vinnie Sunseri
