6 Washington vs Minnesota: Preview & Gamethread

The 3-1 Washington Huskies who, at the time of writing, are currently leading the #18 Kentucky Wildcats by multiple runs will move to face Minnesota – a soon to be B1G rival, at 9:30 AM PT.

The game is on ESPN+.

What is it about Minnesota that makes them special as opposed to other teams? Washington is a top ten team that destroyed Nebraska, barely lost to Oklahoma and could very well have another blowout against a ranked opponent today.

Well, the Gophers sponsor a 3-2 record with victories against then-ranked #24 San Diego State and UC Santa Barbara and losses to then-ranked #3 Stanford and #25 Kentucky. Obviously the program is legitimate and a contender for a tourney spot, but outside of that, they’ve a lot to prove before becoming a regular powerhouse of the bunch.

Offensively, Minnesota has three batters with an average of .300 and of that bunch it’s Kayla Chavez the 3B leading at .368. She’s also leading the team in total at bats cementing this feat. but perhaps more impressively, she is tied for least amount of K’s which sits at just one.

The Golden Gophers play an efficient game averaging one strikeout for almost every seven plate appearances. It’s nothing UW pitching shouldn’t be able to handle but if the talent in Minnesota can’t compare to the powerhouses of the league then it would be the coaching and efficiency they fight with that carries them.

Pitching wise, Sydney Schwartz may get the ask at some point even if she isn’t starting simply for the type of team Washington is. If UW’s offense can strike early and first against another pitcher then the conversation is almost moot – Schwartz stays rested. If UW is in a battle and Minnesota feels they are eyeing a near victory then Schwartz likely gets the nod at some point.

She leads the team with an ERA of 1.58, modest but definitely better than most. She also commands 10 strikeouts in 13 IP and an opponent batting average of .156. The thing with Schwartz to consider is while she has started before, the save she’s notched and the lower IP may consider her a strong relief – one of the Craig Kimbrel variety.

If that’s the case, Briana Enter would be another solid choice that while her ERA is higher (above 3) she is a long term option that can settle into an ERA closer to the mean.

To win this game Washington’s best bet is to strike early and they’ve done so in all of their games thus far – even against #1 Oklahoma