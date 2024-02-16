 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Timber

MBB fell Stanford and softball opens this morning with a challenging tourney

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Basketball: Washington at California Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Dots

  • Caitlin Clark of Iowa broke Kelsey Plum’s NCAA record for most career points during a 49-point performance. Pretty good, but not quite as good as Kelsey even if Clark now owns the career record.

Softball Dots

  • The Husky softball team opens play...right about now at the Clearwater Invitational where they’ll take on 5 power conference programs over the next 3 days including games against #18 Kentucky and #12 LSU. Washington is 3-1 so far with the only loss coming in extra innings against three-time defending champion Oklahoma.

Football Dots

  • UW has reportedly added a new Special Teams analyst who was Austin Peay’s RB and co-ST coach after previously playing at Vanderbilt and serving as an analyst at UCLA.
  • UCLA are playing 4D chess

2 very good boys

Husky Athletics Dots

