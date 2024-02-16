Friday Dots: Timber

Basketball Dots
- The Husky men’s team outscored Stanford by 18 in the second half led by Koren Johnson who had a career high 30 points and 3 steals to win 85-65 and move to 14-11 (6-8) on the season. They’ll take on Cal on Saturday night at 5p looking to extend their win streak to 3 games.
OH MY— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 16, 2024
ESPN2#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/wkpLZqDB9I
Koren Johnson drops career-high 30 points as Washington rolls past Stanford!— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 16, 2024
Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/i0FdK29AGR
- Caitlin Clark of Iowa broke Kelsey Plum’s NCAA record for most career points during a 49-point performance. Pretty good, but not quite as good as Kelsey even if Clark now owns the career record.
Not to take away from Clark, but a reminder that when Plum set the record originally she did it by scoring 57 points on 19/28 shooting to break the UW single-game record (men's or women's). https://t.co/onpTmlVAVY— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 16, 2024
Softball Dots
- The Husky softball team opens play...right about now at the Clearwater Invitational where they’ll take on 5 power conference programs over the next 3 days including games against #18 Kentucky and #12 LSU. Washington is 3-1 so far with the only loss coming in extra innings against three-time defending champion Oklahoma.
Football Dots
- UW has reportedly added a new Special Teams analyst who was Austin Peay’s RB and co-ST coach after previously playing at Vanderbilt and serving as an analyst at UCLA.
#NEWS Sources tell @FootballScoop that Jedd Fisch, Washington are hiring a top analyst with both @SEC, @pac12 (RIP) experience to work with special teams: https://t.co/qCQQBdmvjO— John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) February 15, 2024
- UCLA are playing 4D chess
Jedd Fisch and #UCLA have a master plan to make him head coach of the #Bruins in 2026. #FischFry pic.twitter.com/dKhQ27DUBR— Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) February 15, 2024
Him— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 16, 2024
Seattle Sports Star of the Year. Congratulations @themikepenix #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/a6NMVkYfO0
2 very good boys
Michael Penix Jr. and Dubs at the Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards pic.twitter.com/ADCpuCCWDH— Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) February 16, 2024
Husky Athletics Dots
UW Rowing and @windermere are pleased to formally announce that @canottaggio1888 and @BadgerRowing will compete at the 2024 @WindermereCup, May 4 on Montlake Cut.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) February 15, 2024
Details: https://t.co/yY7Kgt5pV1#RowingU x #TheBoysInTheBoat x #WomenOfWashington x #WindermereCup pic.twitter.com/rZ1ebzd3ny
UW Volleyball will have to travel to the following next year: Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mich St, Ohio St, Penn St, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC, and Oregon.— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 15, 2024
All the new B1G schools get home and homes, none with the existing members. https://t.co/gaK7Yfh3Vt
Loading comments...