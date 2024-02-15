Huskies Chop Down The Cardinal In An 85-65 Rout

The Washington Huskies welcomed a hot-shooting Stanford Cardinal team to Montlake but it would be the Huskies who caught fire and runaway late for an 85 to 65 victory. In what could be the final Pac-12 Matchup between the Huskies and the Cardinal, the Huskies turned a 2 point halftime lead to a 20 point rout. The Huskies move to 14-11 (6-8) with the victory.

The Huskies were led by a career-high night from sophomore Koren Johnson with 30 points (in only 24 minutes) but Johnson also stifled the Cardinal on the defensive side of the ball in a well-rounded effort.

Both teams got off to a slow start shooting the ball in the first 5 minutes. Stanford, coming off a Pac-12 record (tied) of 19 made three-pointers in their previous game, had a couple open looks early on but could not get to drop. The Huskies also struggled shooting early, going 1/6 to start the game but were able to find a couple of inside looks with Braxton Meah and Paul Mulcahy to tie the game at 6-6.

Washington was able to grab their first lead off of a Koren Johnson spinning layup at 8-6 but that lead would be short-lasted as Brandon Angel would knock down the first Stanford 3-pointer seconds later to reclaim the lead. Maxine Raynaud would also fuel an 10-0 run and scored 11 of Stanford’s first 16 points.

After a Mike Hopkins Timeout, the Huskies would respond with a 6-0 run of their own. Koren Johnson would knock down the Huskies first three-pointer of the game and Paul Mulcahy would follow up with a step back 3-pointer of his own. Out of the Huskies first 20 points, only two points would come from the leading trio of Keion Brooks, Sahvir Wheeler and Moses Wood.

Koren Johnson would add two more buckets on driving layups, including a wild sequence that turned into a 6-point play for the Huskies. Johnson would score on an and 1 basket to pull within two but missed the FT. However, Spencer Jones would also pick up a technical on the play, which gave Keion Brooks 2 free threes to tie the game. Brooks would then immediately score on the inbounds to go from down 4 to up 2 in a matter of seconds.

The lead would exchange hands a few times over the next few minutes. Sahvir Wheeler finally got on the scoreboard and then later dished an assist to Braxton Meah for an easy 2 to give the Huskies a 30-29 lead.

It looked like Stanford was going to start to pull away again after Brandon Angel extended a 3-point lead but it was Koren Johnson yet again to help the Huskies battle back. Johnson would knock down a 3 and would then score on the next trip down after stealing the outlet pass for a layup to retake the lead.

Koren Johnson wasn’t done as the Huskies would go to Koren on the final possession of the half. Johnson looked like he had no where to go with 6’7 Spencer Jones guarding him but Johnson was able to rise over Jones for a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer, to give Johnson 17 points in the half.

After 13 lead changes and 7 ties, the Huskies would take a 40-38 lead into the locker room, led by Koren Johnson (17) and Braxton Meah (6).

Koren Johnson and the Huskies Run Away In the 2nd Half

The momentum would carry over to the 2nd half as the Huskies jumped on the Cardinal to score 8 straight points and give Washington a 10 point lead with 17:34 left. Keion Brooks and Sahvir Wheeler would score all 8 points to force a Stanford Timeout.

After the timeout, it was the Keion brooks show. After picking up a steal, Brooks went coast to coast for a thunderous dunk. Paul Mulcahy would steal the ball right back and Brooks would receive a lob that seemed to be over his head but somehow snatched it and dunked the ball with authority (ESPN Top 10 nominee). The Huskies would jump out to a 52 to 38 lead with the Cardinal yet to score in the first 5 minutes of the 2nd half.

Sahvir Wheeler would add his own highlight play with an almost full court bounce pass to Koren Johnson for a lightning flash-like layup. Wheeler would add another mid-range jumper shortly after to extend the lead back to 12 with 11:59 left in the game.

Koren Johnson would keep the good times going, hitting two more three-pointers and picking up a charge on the other end to get the crowd going.

Stanford would hit a couple of three-pointers to pull back within 9 points and forced a quick Mike Hopkins Timeout. Koren Johnson would answer with a pull-up jumper and Moses Wood would knock his first shot of the game with a deep three from the top of the key. Wheeler would add another spinning layup to extend the Huskies lead back to 16 points in a flash.

Stanford would make another small run to pull back within 11 points but it was guess who…. Koren Johnson, who hit another 3 pointer to give him a running career-high of 27 points. Johnson would then disrupt the game on the defensive end after picking up another charge and then picking up two consecutive steals that lead to breakaway dunks by Keion Brooks and Moses Wood respectively.

The Huskies would run away to build a lead as high as 23 points, after back to back three-pointers from Wilhelm Breidenbach and Koren Johnson (who else). Johnson would score a career high 30 points and received a Gatorade bath by teammates during his post game ESPN Interview. Johnson would also had 3 steals, 2 charges, and 4 assists. Not bad.

Washington wins by a final score of 85 to 65 where the Huskies shot 57% in the 2nd half while holding the Cardinal to only 37% shooting in the 2nd half. Also holding Stanford to only 30% shooting from 3 on 27 attempts was a big factor in the victory.

Keion Brooks would add in a relatively quiet 20 points but did finish with 3 highlight dunks in the rout. Sahvir Wheeler would add in 15 points and 8 assists after a quiet 1st half as well.

The Huskies take on the California Bears Saturday night at 5 pm with a chance to rise in the Pac-12 Standings.