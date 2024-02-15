Thursday Dots: Game Time

Would you like some dots? Wow, that’s so wild, who ever could have predicted this. “This” being that we’ve got dots. That’s right, hot fresh dots straight out of the— okay yeah here they are:

The big news this morning... Will I be playing it? Probably not because I’m not particularly interested in modern CFB anymore and don’t want to put my money into its complex but does this rule? I mean... yeah:

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

Softball Dawgs on early tomorrow morning a gainst #18 Kentucky:

The 2024 @ClearwaterInv features 15 top-25 #NCAASoftball matchups!



All the action starts Thursday across ESPN platforms pic.twitter.com/f4nbALsEqL — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 14, 2024

The Daily talks to gymdawg transfer Emily Pires about why she chose Washington.

The Bishop Gorman receiver has signed:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.