How to Watch (and bet)

Date: Thursday, 2/15/24

Tip-Off Time: 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Espn.com/live

Radio: Huskies Gameday App, Sports Radio KJR

Location: Seattle, Washington

Betting Line: Washington Huskies -5

Stanford Cardinal 2023-24 Statistics:

Record: 12-11 (7-6)

Points For per Game: 78.8 ppg (49th)

Points Against per Game: 75.8 ppg (267th)

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 112.5 (71st)

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 102.7 (110th)

Strength of Schedule: 69th

Stanford Key Players:

G- Jared Bynum, Sr. 5’10, 185: 6.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 5.2 apg, 35.5% FG, 32.7% 3pt, 86.4% FT

Stanford brought in Bynum from Providence and he has been one of the best passers in college basketball, ranking 16th nationally in assist rate. He has struggled to score the basketball though and doesn’t provide much in the way of defense or rebounding. He missed 4 games due to injury then came back but averaged only 9 minutes upon return and then was out again in their most recent game. It’s unclear if he’ll play tonight.

Last Game vs. UW: Did not play

G- Michael Jones, Sr. 6’5, 205: 11.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 53.7% FG, 45.1% 3pt, 71.4% FT

Jones doesn’t take many shots but when he does get one up, by God it almost always goes in. He ranks 8th nationally in true shooting percentage shooting 68% on 2’s and 45% on 3’s. That includes leading the conference having made 52% of his 3’s in conference play. Yet he is 8th on the team in shots taken so he picks and chooses to an extreme degree.

Last Game vs. UW: 13 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast

F- Spencer Jones, Sr. 6’7, 225: 11.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 44.3% FG, 41.6% 3pt, 68.9% FT

Jones was Stanford’s leading scorer last year at over 14 points per game but has per game scoring has dipped because he’s taken fewer shots with almost the same efficiency. He’s a very good shooter that has consistently been in the 37-41% range from deep his entire career. Jones though missed 5 games including the one before playing UW the last time then returned to have 30 points with 8 made 3’s. If the Huskies don’t figure out where he is and stay with him this game they deserve what’s coming to them.

Last Game vs. UW: 30 pts (8/12 3pt), 4 reb, 2 ast

F- Brandon Angel, Sr. 6’8, 240: 12.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 57.9% FG, 46.8% 3pt, 86.6% FT

Angel is right there with Michael Jones having made half of his 3’s in Pac-12 play and ranking 6th in the country in true shooting percentage just ahead of Jones. He doesn’t provide a lot of help with steals and blocks and turns it over more than you’d like but if he is at all open when he shoots it then it’s probably going in the hoop. He had scored in double figures in 5 straight games before going 2/7 from the field against USC in their last game.

Last Game vs. UW: 13 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast

C- Maxime Reynaud, Jr. 7’1, 250: 15.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 0.8 bpg, 57.3% FG, 43.2% 3pt, 77.6% FT

There were definitely flashes in past years for the big man from Paris but he has finally taken the leap this year. He is 15th in the country in defensive rebounding rate and absolutely gobbles up any miss in his vicinity. His efficiency isn’t up much from last year anywhere but the free throw line but he has become a much more integral part of the offense. If you want to nitpick someone almost averaging a double-double you could note that he hardly ever gets to the free throw line for a scoring 7-footer (about 2 attempts per game) and he’s not much of a shot blocker for his size.

Last Game vs. UW: 9 pts, 9 reb

The Outlook

There are very few teams out there can shoot the hell out of the ball quite like Stanford. The Cardinal are 8th in the country in 3-point percentage at 39.4% but have made 43.3% of their long range attempts in conference play. That’s first place in the Pac-12 by a full five percentage points. The gap between them and #2 Oregon is bigger than the gap between Oregon and #11 Washington.

In no game was it more evident than when Stanford broke the school record they set earlier this year by making 19 3’s in a game against USC on Saturday in a 99-68 blowout of the Trojans. That’s the 11th time they’ve made double digit 3-pointers in a game this year yet somehow they’re just 5-4 when it happens. Compare that to Washington who has only managed the feat 5 times but is 4-1 when it happens.

Stanford can rain it down on you because they have a lineup that is almost exclusively made up of above average shooters. Backup center James Keefe plays exclusively in the paint and is the only player in the regular rotation not shooting at least 32% from deep. The five players that lead Stanford in minutes played shoot the following percentages from 3-point range: 45.1, 43.2, 46.8, 35.1, and 41.6. Two other key reserves shoot 36.4% and 38.1%. Suffice to say, the primary message from Coach Hop to the Huskies should be don’t go under screens and don’t help off anyone.

There are trade-offs to a team that plays with 5 guys on the perimeter that prefer to take jump shots. Stanford ranks 311th or worse in both free throw rate and offensive rebounding percentage. They don’t get to the line and they don’t create a lot of second chance opportunities. It’s not necessarily related but they’re also only so-so at taking care of the ball and are abysmal at getting steals on the other end. If Washington wants to win then they absolutely have to win the possessions battle and end up at least +8 at the free throw line.

Washington has finally started to get back the Braxton Meah we saw last year as over his last 5 games he’s averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game on 86% shooting. Stanford will try to negate him by playing Reynaud out on the 3-point line so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Huskies end up playing a good amount of zone with Meah on the court until Stanford shoots them out of it. Meah played just 5 minutes in the first game against Stanford and needs to find a way to be productive this time around.

The home team has won 68% of conference games so far and that holds true for Stanford. The Cardinal are 3-7 in games away from home this year and haven’t eclipsed more than 73 points in regulation of any of those wins. The victories came over UCLA, Arizona State, and Oregon State who are 3 of the worst 4 teams in the conference per KenPom. Conversely, Stanford is averaging 85 points per game at home including 3 Pac-12 wins with 90+ points.

If Stanford goes supernova from deep again and makes 45%+ of their 3-point shots then the Huskies aren’t going to be able to keep pace. But Stanford has been so inconsistent that I’m going to bank on them regressing to the mean now that they’re on the road the game after they break a school record. Washington picks up a much needed win over a dangerous but flawed team.

Prediction

My record this year: 17-7 Straight Up, 9-14-1 Against the Spread

Washington Huskies- 79, Stanford Cardinal- 72