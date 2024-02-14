Wednesday Dots: Hit The Road, George

I guess if you say so

Jon Wilner has the news that we were all expecting: The PAC 12 (or what’s left of it) has decided to move on from George Kliavkoff. Kliavkoff had been Commissioner of the conference for less than 2 years, and was largely the target of the blame for 10 schools leaving in the summer of 2023.

New UW Football writer for the Seattle Times Andy Yamashita has the news that the Huskies will send a whopping 13 players to the NFL Combine. The previous high was 9 in 2019, a figure the 2023 Huskies surpassed with their offensive players alone.

Ryan Grubb’s new digs are now official:

Staying in the PNW.



We've named Ryan Grubb as our Offensive Coordinator.

New Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb really slung it with the Huskies. This is pass rate and deep pass rate.

Along with Grubb, Scott Huff is now officially back in Seattle as well, as the Seahawks’ O-Line coach. Bob Condotta has more on the duo plus Seattle’s other position coaches. Among the interesting nuggets of info: Grubb is not the quarterbacks coach this time around, and Seattle has interviewed at least one candidate for that position.

Both Rome Odunze and Dominique Hampton earn high marks on Tracking Football’s Player Athletic Index. For context, a 0 is considered marginal and a 5.0 is considered exceptional:

#NFLCombine Top PAI Scores

5.0 - Cooper DeJean, Tyler Owens Tommy Eichenberg, Demani Richardson, Logan Lee

4.9 - Elijah Jones

4.8 - Rome Odunze

4.7 - Jaden Hicks

4.6 - Dominique Hampton

4.6 - Jase McClellan

4.6 - Cooper Beebe

4.5 - Amarius Mims

4.5 - Zak Zinter

4.5 - Prince Pines

Basketball Dots

The Huskies get ready to host the Bay Area schools as conference foes for the last time:

Dawgs play Bay Area schools for final time as Pac-12 rivals



#TougherTogether

Athletics Dots

The Husky Softball team will next travel to the Clearwater Invitational on February 15-17, with some brutally early start times:

Get ready for early starts for #8 @UWSoftball at @ClearwaterInv (times PT, rankings are @SoftbalAmerica):



Fri, 6:30am, ESPN+: #18 Kentucky (4-1)

Fri, 9:30am, E+: Minnesota (3-2)

Sat, 7am, E+: Wisconsin (4-1)

Sat, 2, E+: #11 LSU (5-0)

Sun, 6:30am, ACCN & E+: UNC (5-0)

Gym Dawg Skylar Killough-Wilhelm was named PAC 12 Coaches’ Choice of the Week:

That’s all for today, so as always, thank you for making Dots a part of your morning and Go Dawgs!