Wednesday Dots: Hit The Road, George

Football Dots
- Jon Wilner has the news that we were all expecting: The PAC 12 (or what’s left of it) has decided to move on from George Kliavkoff. Kliavkoff had been Commissioner of the conference for less than 2 years, and was largely the target of the blame for 10 schools leaving in the summer of 2023.
- New UW Football writer for the Seattle Times Andy Yamashita has the news that the Huskies will send a whopping 13 players to the NFL Combine. The previous high was 9 in 2019, a figure the 2023 Huskies surpassed with their offensive players alone.
- Ryan Grubb’s new digs are now official:
Staying in the PNW.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 13, 2024
We've named Ryan Grubb as our Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/fc3x4zuVBD
New Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb really slung it with the Huskies. This is pass rate and deep pass rate. pic.twitter.com/hpVfbcdicN— Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) February 13, 2024
- Along with Grubb, Scott Huff is now officially back in Seattle as well, as the Seahawks’ O-Line coach. Bob Condotta has more on the duo plus Seattle’s other position coaches. Among the interesting nuggets of info: Grubb is not the quarterbacks coach this time around, and Seattle has interviewed at least one candidate for that position.
- Both Rome Odunze and Dominique Hampton earn high marks on Tracking Football’s Player Athletic Index. For context, a 0 is considered marginal and a 5.0 is considered exceptional:
#NFLCombine Top PAI Scores— Tracking Football (@TrckFootball) February 13, 2024
5.0 - Cooper DeJean, Tyler Owens Tommy Eichenberg, Demani Richardson, Logan Lee
4.9 - Elijah Jones
4.8 - Rome Odunze
4.7 - Jaden Hicks
4.6 - Dominique Hampton
4.6 - Jase McClellan
4.6 - Cooper Beebe
4.5 - Amarius Mims
4.5 - Zak Zinter
4.5 - Prince Pines https://t.co/Jcqe1aKYcU
Basketball Dots
- The Huskies get ready to host the Bay Area schools as conference foes for the last time:
Dawgs play Bay Area schools for final time as Pac-12 rivals— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 13, 2024
https://t.co/pi0zfC3fIF#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/UakDYlXxWG
Athletics Dots
- The Husky Softball team will next travel to the Clearwater Invitational on February 15-17, with some brutally early start times:
Get ready for early starts for #8 @UWSoftball at @ClearwaterInv (times PT, rankings are @SoftbalAmerica):— Softball Szn Ed Strong (@ByEdStrong) February 13, 2024
Fri, 6:30am, ESPN+: #18 Kentucky (4-1)
Fri, 9:30am, E+: Minnesota (3-2)
Sat, 7am, E+: Wisconsin (4-1)
Sat, 2, E+: #11 LSU (5-0)
Sun, 6:30am, ACCN & E+: UNC (5-0)
- Gym Dawg Skylar Killough-Wilhelm was named PAC 12 Coaches’ Choice of the Week:
#Pac12Gym Coaches Choice of the Week: Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, @UWGymnastics— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 13, 2024
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/6lx5olMDZq@PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/O7QnThCZMC
That’s all for today, so as always, thank you for making Dots a part of your morning and Go Dawgs!
