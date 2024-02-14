 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Hit The Road, George

George Kliavkoff is out, Ryan Grubb is officially in and more Husky news for your Wednesday Morning.

By MarkSchafer83
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 01 PAC-12 Championship Game - Oregon vs Washington Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I guess if you say so

I’ll have to pack my Dots and go

(That’s right)

Football Dots

  • Jon Wilner has the news that we were all expecting: The PAC 12 (or what’s left of it) has decided to move on from George Kliavkoff. Kliavkoff had been Commissioner of the conference for less than 2 years, and was largely the target of the blame for 10 schools leaving in the summer of 2023.
  • New UW Football writer for the Seattle Times Andy Yamashita has the news that the Huskies will send a whopping 13 players to the NFL Combine. The previous high was 9 in 2019, a figure the 2023 Huskies surpassed with their offensive players alone.
  • Ryan Grubb’s new digs are now official:
  • Along with Grubb, Scott Huff is now officially back in Seattle as well, as the Seahawks’ O-Line coach. Bob Condotta has more on the duo plus Seattle’s other position coaches. Among the interesting nuggets of info: Grubb is not the quarterbacks coach this time around, and Seattle has interviewed at least one candidate for that position.
  • Both Rome Odunze and Dominique Hampton earn high marks on Tracking Football’s Player Athletic Index. For context, a 0 is considered marginal and a 5.0 is considered exceptional:

Basketball Dots

  • The Huskies get ready to host the Bay Area schools as conference foes for the last time:

Athletics Dots

  • The Husky Softball team will next travel to the Clearwater Invitational on February 15-17, with some brutally early start times:
  • Gym Dawg Skylar Killough-Wilhelm was named PAC 12 Coaches’ Choice of the Week:

That’s all for today, so as always, thank you for making Dots a part of your morning and Go Dawgs!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...