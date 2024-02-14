2023 Transfer Rankings Review: Skill Positions

Welcome to Part Two of our series looking back at the official UWDP transfer rankings of 2023 to see how well it performed given how players performed for their new teams this fall. Last time we looked at the quarterbacks and today we’ll focus on the offensive skill positions: running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Running Back

Just like with the QBs in the last article, I divided the players up into groups of 10 to look at whether their productivity increased the higher their transfer rankings went. There were a few plateaus for the quarterbacks but in general there was a clear trend. For the running backs? Not so much.

2023 RB Transfer Rankings Performance Tranfer Rating Group Average Prod Score Average # Starts Average # Snaps Average PFF Grade Average Total Yards Tranfer Rating Group Average Prod Score Average # Starts Average # Snaps Average PFF Grade Average Total Yards 80+ 24.2 5.0 245.8 71.4 535.3 70-79 19.1 3.2 205.9 58.3 400.7 60-69 22.4 4.0 247.2 64.4 530.3 50-59 16.2 2.3 188.4 65.8 389.4 40-49 11.7 2.1 132.7 59.2 248.9 30-39 12.4 2.5 132.0 68.4 271.2 20-29 15.9 2.3 183.8 47.3 470.6 10-19 3.6 0.8 37.8 28.7 86.6 0-9 1.9 0.0 24.8 59.6 55.5

At least I started out on a high note. The #1 ranked running back in my transfer rankings last year? Washington RB Dillon Johnson. The #1 ranked transfer running back in productivity score this past season? Washington RB Dillon Johnson. My best player ended up the best player of the group. Johnson’s 1,189 rushing yards was second among all transfer RBs and the best for those on a P5 team.

Beyond that though it was largely a crapshoot. The Top-11 players in productivity score all had at least a 55 transfer grade so it’s not as if anyone went from complete unknown to superstar among the group. But in general there wasn’t much of a difference between your average player with a 65 grade and one with an 85 grade.

That top grouping finished with the most average starts and total yards but just barely over the 60-69 bunch. They had a PFF grade that was quite a bit higher and that helped to give them the edge in productivity score but not by much.

This kind of a performance gives some credence to the idea that a large portion of running backs are largely replaceable and that putting them in a different system with a different offensive line is the difference between great numbers and poor ones.

Biggest FBS Underachievers

1. Alton McCaskill- Houston to Colorado (83.8 transfer grade, 4.4 productivity score)

My #2 rated running back in this system was McCaskill who had a dynamite freshman season at Houston in which he had nearly 1,000 yards with 16 rushing TDs. He then tore his ACL and missed all of his sophomore season. He was recovered enough to play fairly early for Colorado but had just 14 carries all season.

2. Keyvone Lee- Penn State to Mississippi State (79.9 transfer grade, 2.5 production score)

It looked at one point like Lee was the potential next great four-star running back at Penn State. He ran for nearly 1,000 yards on 4.9 YPC over his first two seasons with the Nittany Lions. As a junior though his playing time and productivity plummeted so he transferred to Mississippi State to try to replace Dillon Johnson. Lee averaged 6.3 YPC...but did so on just 12 total carries.

3. Byron Cardwell- Oregon to California (76.6 transfer grade, 0.0 productivity score)

Cardwell was one of the most highly rated RBs on the West Coast coming out of high school but his recruitment never seemed to pick up traction until Oregon swooped in late. It looked like the Ducks pulled off a steal when he ran for 6.1 YPC as a true freshman on 61 carries. But then there was rumored friction with Dan Lanning’s staff after they brought in a pair of transfers who jumped him on the depth chart and Cardwell only had 11 carries. He transferred back to the state of California. In August though it was announced that Cardwell suffered a season-ending injury and didn’t play in 2023.

***

The common element among all 3 of these backs is that they either didn’t play or hardly played in the year before their transfer. I’ve considered trying to add a component that weights the most recent season more heavily and it looks like that’s especially useful for the running backs.

Biggest FBS Overachievers

1. Rashad Amos- South Carolina to Miami Ohio (27.4 transfer grade, 40.4 productivity score)

Amos re-entered the portal this cycle and took a visit to Washington a few weeks ago. He was a mid three-star recruit as a bigger back (6’2, 230 lb) at South Carolina who only got 20 carries in his first 3 seasons of college ball but had over 5 YPC. He moved to the MAC and kept up his average YPC just on 10x as many carries to end up with 1,080 yards and 13 TDs.

2. Blake Watson- Old Dominion to Memphis (61.7 transfer grade, 64.3 productivity score)

Watson was an unrated recruit out of high school at an undersized 5’9 but combined for 2,000+ yards in his 4th and 5th years of college on better than 5 YPC. He moved to the AAC and if anything got even better 1,151 yards on the ground and another 483 through the air to lead all transfer RBs in total yards and finish 2nd behind Dillon Johnson in productivity score

3. Quinton Cooley- Wake Forest to Liberty (57.9 transfer grade, 57.9 productivity score)

Cooley had been fine but nothing special through 3 seasons at Wake with 402 rushing yards and 4 TDs. He moved down to Conference USA to play under Jamey Chadwell and exploded with 1,404 rushing yards and 16 TDs on 6.4 YPC. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school but likely had that lowered a notch because of his 5’7 height.

***

Both Amos and Cooley somewhat fit the same profile. They were both three-star running backs that originally went to okay power conference teams and didn’t fit the traditional RB physical mold (one too big and one too small). Both went to a smaller school where they could get plenty of opportunity and thrived. Watson though put up big numbers at that smaller school and kept it up while playing with a little more talent.

Wide Receiver

2023 WR Transfer Rankings by Performance Tranfer Rating Group Average Prod Score Average # Starts Average # Snaps Average PFF Grade Average Total Yards Tranfer Rating Group Average Prod Score Average # Starts Average # Snaps Average PFF Grade Average Total Yards 80-89 42.1 7.4 485.8 63.9 527.2 70-79 32.3 6.0 392.2 60.7 393.1 60-69 24.3 4.3 307.7 53.9 280.7 50-59 22.5 4.0 282.4 60.7 242.1 40-49 15.3 2.7 202.3 49.8 163.6 30-39 17.3 3.0 227.5 51.8 191.1 20-29 7.4 1.1 108.6 45.6 53.1 10-19 6.8 1.0 96.6 32.9 80.6

Now this is what we like to see. The 30-39 group did slightly better than the 40-49 group but otherwise there’s a pretty clear step up across all categories as you ascend up each ranking bucket. The jump in productivity is about the same between the 80’s to the 70’s as the 70’s to the 60’s before things plateau a little bit. The bucket of players in the 30’s saw an increase of stats but none of them performed well at a power conference school with the highest productivity coming at UMass, Miami Ohio and Bucknell.

Biggest Underachievers

1. Mycah Pittman- Florida State to Utah (80.9 transfer grade, 1.0 productivity score)

Pittman was on his 3rd school after starting his career at Oregon then heading to Florida State. He seemed likely to be the starting slot receiver for the Utes but only had 2 catches in their season opener against Baylor then caught 1 ball for 11 yards in their next game versus Baylor. What he did catch quite well though was Utah’s injury bug and was lost to the year after just 19 offensive snaps and 20 yards.

2. Corey Gammage- Marshall to UCF (79.6 transfer grade, 0.0 productivity score)

This one is just perplexing. Gammage was a star at Marshall putting up 750+ receiving yards in consecutive seasons. He initially committed to Purdue then flipped to UCF and was expected to compete for their #1 WR. Instead, he just never played a single snap and UCF from what I can tell never publicly said if he was injured, disciplined, or why he never played. No way to see that coming.

3. Jordyn Tyson- Colorado to Arizona State (74.2 transfer grade, 0.9 productivity score)

There weren’t many bright spots for Tyson back in 2022 when they won one game but Tyson was one of them. He had 250 yards over consecutive games against ASU and Oregon before missing the rest of the season. Tyson chose to transfer rather than play under Deion but got hurt early and missed the majority of the year. He came back late and ended up with 0 catches on 4 targets.

***

Two of the three suffered injuries that caused them to miss 10+ games which is something you can’t predict in advance. And the Gammage situation is something that appeared to have no rhyme or reason for it.

Biggest FBS Overachievers

1. Jahdae Walker- Grand Valley State to Texas A&M (9.2 transfer grade, 39.2 productivity score)

I use PFF to get a lot of my data including snap counts and those are only available for the FBS/FCS level. That means I didn’t have anything on Walker when he transferred to A&M and he was unsurprisingly an unrated recruit out of high school. At 6’4 he had legitimate size though and came on strong down the stretch with 80+ yards in each of their final 3 games to end up with 590 on the season.

2. Caleb Medford- TCU to New Mexico (19.1 transfer grade, 41.1 productivity score)

Through 3 seasons with the Horned Frogs, Medford had yet to even be targeted which wasn’t exactly an encouraging sign. It made sense that he transferred to one of the worst FBS programs in the country. It worked out okay for him though as he found playing time with the Lobos and parlayed it into 551 yards and 2 TDs.

3. Steven McBride- Kansas to Hawaii (40.7 transfer grade, 59.3 productivity score)

There was slightly more evidence that McBride could play than Medford but not by that much. He had 128 career yards over 3 seasons before moving to the islands. He quickly took on their leading receiver role and finished 3rd among all transfer receivers in yardage with 1,010 plus 9 TDs.

***

Two of the three examples were three-star recruits moving down a level in competition from the Big 12 to the Mountain West. The top spot with Walker was a D3 player moving up to a school that generally recruits very well and suggests they knew more than I did about his true talent level. That might be an encouraging sign for Tufts receiver Jaden Richardson who had a Husky offer in the portal this year and ended up at USC who has very similar size to Walker.

Tight End

2023 TE Transfer Rankings by Performance Tranfer Rating Group Average Prod Score Average # Starts Average # Snaps Average PFF Grade Average Total Yards Tranfer Rating Group Average Prod Score Average # Starts Average # Snaps Average PFF Grade Average Total Yards 80-89 33.3 6.4 436.6 50.9 259.2 70-79 24.0 6.0 299.0 59.3 170.7 60-69 20.6 2.7 258.0 46.3 171.3 50-59 29.9 5.5 391.9 59.9 204.9 40-49 15.1 2.8 237.9 46.5 81.9 30-39 11.6 3.1 169.2 41.9 54.0 20-29 6.3 1.0 92.6 44.4 37.8 10-19 9.0 1.8 130.3 32.7 78.1

That’s a decent downward trend but not quite as definitive as for the wide receivers. That’s partly due to sample size. There are only 3-5 players in each bucket for the 3 highest groups since there was a dearth of high-end tight end talent in the portal last year so any failure to perform greatly brings down the average across the group.

Players with a 50-59 transfer grade had the highest average production score after that top 80+ group. It turned out that 4 of the top-5 FBS tight ends in overall production all came from the 50-59 group including ones at Michigan, Ole Miss, and West Virginia. That was cancelled out in part though by one-third of them starting 1 or fewer games.

Biggest Underachievers

1. Arik Gilbert- Georgia to Nebraska (82.8 transfer grade, 0.0 productivity score)

This one is a sad story as Gilbert was a 5-star recruit who had a fantastic freshman season at LSU where he appeared to live up to the hype. He then transferred to Georgia but played 39 snaps in 2 years. The overall numbers were good enough to think he might be able to return to prominence if he got his head on straight but the opposite happened. He was arrested before the season started for robbing a store and never played for the Cornhuskers.

2. Var’Keyes Gumms- North Texas to Arkansas (72.3 transfer grade, 5.9 productivity score)

Gumms was one of the best tight ends at the G5 level as a redshirt freshman with 458 receiving yards and 5 TDs for North Texas. He seemed likely to step right in and start for Arkansas after entering the portal in the spring. Instead, he caught 3 passes for 26 yards across just 122 snaps.

3. Seydou Traore- Arkansas State to Mississippi State (62.0 transfer grade, 0.0 productivity score)

Traore was a victim of NCAA eligibility requirements somewhat similar to Zach Durfee. He was highly coveted after putting up 628 rec yards as a sophomore at Arkansas State and transferred to Colorado under Deion Sanders. After spring practices though he decided that it wasn’t a good fit and re-entered the portal only to end up at Mississippi State. Traore applied for a waiver since he never played a game for Colorado but had it denied. We’ll see if he performs as expected once fully eligible next fall.

***

Only one of these three fits the profile of a player that failed to live up to expectations on the field. Traore was never eligible so we don’t know how we would have performed. Gilbert had plenty of red flags and also would’ve needed a waiver as a 2nd-time transfer but never even got the shot due to off-field issues.

Biggest FBS Overachievers

1. Dallin Holker- BYU to Colorado State (49.9 transfer grade, 69.7 productivity score)

Holker was technically part of the 2018 recruiting class and looked promising with 235 rec yards as a true freshman at BYU. He went on an LDS mission though and returned for the 2021 season where he again put up 200+ yards. His numbers dipped a bit in 2022 which led to his transfer but then he had a massive season for Colorado State this fall with 766 rec yards to lead all transfer tight ends.

2. Kendall Karr- North Carolina to Coastal Carolina (32.2 transfer grade, 44.3 productivity score)

Karr is your standard case of a player that drops down from P5 to G5 and has immediate success. He was a three-star recruit at UNC who barely saw the field over his first 3 seasons. Under a new head coach at Coastal Carolina though he started all 13 games and saw the field a ton primarily as a blocker.

3. AJ Barner- Indiana to Michigan (52.1 transfer grade, 60.0 productivity score)

Barner started 10 games in the Big Ten at Indiana as a junior so it was clear that he at least had a pretty high floor. Then he transferred to Michigan and improved as a player. He started 9 games for the Wolverines on their way to a national title and PFF went from viewing him as a below average blocker to an elite one. His receiving yardage only increased marginally but he made an instant impact for the best team in the country.

***

Once again we get 2 cases of players dropping down a level from P5 to G5 and seeing their playing time and numbers explode. Holker is an interesting case because one part of my formula is adjusted snaps which is how much playing time someone should be expected to have based on how long they’ve been in college. Holker had 2 years where he was away from the team and so him getting 0 snaps wasn’t about him not being good enough to see the field. Putting him as effectively in the class of 2020 instead of 2018 would’ve raised his grade to a 59.6. I can’t check every player in the portal’s history to see if they’ve taken an LDS mission but that kind of info is important context not always possible to put into a formula.

Comparison to 247’s Rankings

There were 92 skill position players to be rated as a four-star transfer in the 247 ranking set last year. That includes 26 RBs, 43 WRs, and 23 TEs.

Here’s what the average profile for those players looked like this past fall on the field:

5.0 starts, 336.6 offensive snaps, 60.2 PFF grade, 360.5 total yards, 27.6 productivity score

Here’s how the same # of players at the top of their respective rankings in my transfer grades performed:

5.3 starts, 353.7 offensive snaps, 61.8 PFF grade, 379.5 total yards, 29.5 productivity score

My group of transfers played a little bit more and performed a little bit better than the grouping by 247 Sports in every category. But none of those were decisive wins. Each of us had hits and misses. 28% of my players ended up starting 10+ games at their new school compared to 29% that started no games. 247 Sports was slightly worse at 22% starting double digit games but only 28% that made no starts.

Once again, I think my rankings outperformed the ones by 247 Sports but it’s not a definitive enough victory for me to completely discount their worth by any means.

Conclusion

Judging performance for the skill position players wasn’t nearly as seamless as it was for the quarterbacks. That’s not exactly a surprise. At the quarterback position there’s generally only one starter unless there’s an injury or they’re ineffective. If you got a lot of snaps as a starter before then you’re probably going to get a lot of snaps as a starter when you transfer (or else you’ll get very very few snaps as a backup).

For the skill positions there are degrees to what counts as a successful season and it’s possible to just end up the 3rd tight end and play a little bit but not a ton. Depending on what filters you applied, my quarterback rankings explained about 25-30% of the variation in actual performance in 2023.

Based on the above you won’t be surprised to know that the running backs were only about 7% of the variation which means they were pretty close to useless. Focusing only on the FBS transfers bumped it up to 8.5% but it shows that for the most part there’s very little correlation between what you’d expect to be meaningful and how it translates to a new system. It will be interesting to see what that means for Jonah Coleman at UW this year who had the highest PFF grade of any RB transfer and was my #3 RB transfer of the cycle.

The best performance was the wide receivers which had an r-squared value of 0.19 to explain 19% of the variation. It wasn’t quite as good as the quarterbacks but was definitely the best of the skill positions. Tight ends weren’t far behind at 17% of the variation.

When you put them all together in a group it means that about 15% of the variation is explained by my transfer rankings for the skill position players and 19% for just pass catchers. Not as good as I would have hoped but the case studies suggest that I might be able to improve that number by weighting more recent seasons over the entire career to adjust for injuries or off-field troubles.