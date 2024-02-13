Tuesday Dots: Fleeing Fisch

Football Dots
- Jedd Fisch spoke with Ari Wasserman at the Athletic about how he left Arizona, angry fans, and the opportunities ahead at Washington.
- A clip from the article:
Jedd Fisch won 10 games as head coach at Arizona in 2023. Then he made fans angry when he decided to leave to take over at Washington.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 12, 2024
Why did Fisch make the move?
He explained his reasoning on the Until Saturday podcast with @AriWasserman ⤵️https://t.co/SFR8f2yYOJ pic.twitter.com/LKshhyscTH
- Unless he has a terrible game, the winning team’s QB is usually going to get MVP. But Mina Kimes makes her case that it could have been Trent McDuffie, who was everywhere on the field during the Super Bowl:
Trent McDuffie was the most targeted Chiefs player in the Super Bowl. According to @PFF, he allowed a passer rating of 39.6--which is as low as possible.— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 13, 2024
Reflected on a performance for the ages w @MikeGolicJr...
Pod: https://t.co/25po4Tj9rF
YouTube: https://t.co/uRsAEjforA pic.twitter.com/T9ds9y7DEj
- Playoff Trent was incredible:
Trent McDuffie in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/cglAjVzRsW— James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 12, 2024
- Not just in coverage, he was taking on one of the best LTs in the NFL:
Trent McDuffie taking on Trent Williams twice and living to tell about it.. I'm impressed. pic.twitter.com/OMcniyoxJG— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 13, 2024
- SI lists three young Huskies that Jedd Fisch might not realize are as good as they are.
- Jonah Coleman is PFF’s highest graded transfer running back:
Highest graded transfer Running Backs pic.twitter.com/kFyFsh6oaT— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 13, 2024
- Huskies will be well represented at the NFL combine:
Schools With The Most #NFL Combine Invites:— College Football Report (@CFBRep) February 13, 2024
Michigan - 18
Washington - 13
Florida State - 12
Texas - 11
Georgia - 11
Alabama - 10
Penn State - 10
Ohio State - 8
Notre Dame - 8
USC - 8
Missouri - 8
Oregon - 7
- College football might finally join the ranks of the NFL and high school and allow helmet communication for sending plays onto the field.
