 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Fleeing Fisch

More love for Trent McDuffie, Jedd Fisch talks about leaving Arizona, and more!

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Football Dots

  • A clip from the article:

  • Unless he has a terrible game, the winning team’s QB is usually going to get MVP. But Mina Kimes makes her case that it could have been Trent McDuffie, who was everywhere on the field during the Super Bowl:

  • Playoff Trent was incredible:

  • Not just in coverage, he was taking on one of the best LTs in the NFL:

  • Jonah Coleman is PFF’s highest graded transfer running back:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...