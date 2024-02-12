 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Trent!

McDuffie earns more silverware while basketball nears end of Pac-12 era

By andrewberg7
  • Women’s basketball had no such luck in a home court matchup with Cal. The Dawgs fell behind early due to a nine-point first quarter and 19 total turnovers. They continued to battle throughout the game and tied it at various points before coming just short, 59-57. The defeat drops UW to 3-9 in conference play.

  • In football news, it would be understandable for Seattle sports fans to take some morbid pleasure in the misfortune of those in Tuscaloosa. To that end, I doubt many offered a sympathetic shoulder when the Seahawks hired Ryan Grubb as the offensive coordinator, keeping the passing guru in Seattle, albeit a few miles south of Montlake. Curiously, the negotiations took just over 30 days from the date Kalen DeBoer was hired, starting the clock for Alabama players to enter the transfer portal.

  • It might finally be time to exhale regarding football news. After an intense season immediately gave way to the coaching and transfer carousels, Christian Caple is taking a well-earned break. Before leaving, he answered reader questions, including some interesting thoughts on where Michael Penix and Rome Odunze belong in all-time Husky history.

