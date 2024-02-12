Monday Dots: Trent!

But now you just don’t

Remember all the things you said

And you’re not sure that you want to know

I’ll give you one hint, honey

You sure did put on Dots

It was a busy sporting weekend across the UW landscape. Men’s basketball got it off to a good start with a win over Oregon State. The Seattle Times dubbed the ongoing road trip their ‘Goodbye Tour,” in reference to the Dawgs’ departure for the Big 10. I initially read it as a reference to the Mike Hopkins era, but alas.

Women’s basketball had no such luck in a home court matchup with Cal. The Dawgs fell behind early due to a nine-point first quarter and 19 total turnovers. They continued to battle throughout the game and tied it at various points before coming just short, 59-57. The defeat drops UW to 3-9 in conference play.

In football news, it would be understandable for Seattle sports fans to take some morbid pleasure in the misfortune of those in Tuscaloosa. To that end, I doubt many offered a sympathetic shoulder when the Seahawks hired Ryan Grubb as the offensive coordinator, keeping the passing guru in Seattle, albeit a few miles south of Montlake. Curiously, the negotiations took just over 30 days from the date Kalen DeBoer was hired, starting the clock for Alabama players to enter the transfer portal.

Even further south, UCLA continues their own coaching search. Bruce Feldman lists some of the leading candidates, including Stanford’s Troy Taylor and UNLV’s Barry Odom. Feldman also noted on social media that Jedd Fisch did not speak to UCLA’s leadership, contradicting reporting from an Arizona writer.

It might finally be time to exhale regarding football news. After an intense season immediately gave way to the coaching and transfer carousels, Christian Caple is taking a well-earned break. Before leaving, he answered reader questions, including some interesting thoughts on where Michael Penix and Rome Odunze belong in all-time Husky history.

If KC pulls this off you gotta consider McDuffie for SB MVP — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 12, 2024

Saw the report that UCLA had interviewed Jedd Fisch this weekend. I reached out to Fisch who said that report could not be more false. “I had zero conversation with UCLA nor would I.” https://t.co/gnJE4F2QzT — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 12, 2024

Interrupting your Super Bowl viewing to let you know @UWAthletics alum Nick Taylor has won the Waste Management Open on the PGA Tour!



He forced a playoff and got it done there! #PurpleReign https://t.co/RNUe6yNrCV — Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) February 12, 2024

Everyone follow Andy, my successor on the UW football beat. He’s a UW grad who knows the area and what this program means to so many people, and he’s going to kill it. https://t.co/DyDXorTGfA — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 11, 2024