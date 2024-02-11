Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look Forward At The 2025 Class

Happy Sunday Husky fans. With the 2024 class in the rear view mirror and the spring transfer portal still a ways away I wanted to take this opportunity to talk about the 2025 class (yes it’s probably time to look forward to the 2025 class). The new Husky staff has been busy on the recruiting trail already extending tons of offers in the class, and getting 2 commits already in the class (3 star quarterback Dash Beierly from Chaparral CA, and Jake Flores from J Serra Catholic HS, CA).

Both Beierly and Flores are highly ranked 3 star commits who should see a bump in their rankings during the off-season. Beierly looks a lot like a Baker Mayfield type player (he’s a little bigger than Mayfield), and Flores is a proto-typical right tackle that should be able to play after a year in the weight room and learning from coach Carroll.

With lots of space on the roster it’s expected that the 2025 class will be a bigger class, probably at or above 25 commits in the class (Coach Fisch has reiterated that the prefers to bring in high school players rather than search in the transfer portal constantly for players). The Huskies are already in on some pretty high level recruits and here are a few I would pay attention to over the next several months (they can start taking official visits this spring):

4 star defensive back Dijon Lee from Mission Viejo HS, CA has been high on the Husky program for a while, and oddly enough the other school he really like was Arizona (due to the coaching staff which has since moved to UW). Lee, is an elite cornerback and he has the size that most NFL teams are looking for in a lock down corner, 6’3” and 190 pounds. The Huskies will have some stiff competition for Lee, but they should be able to get a visit out of him and appear to have the inside track at landing him as of right now.

4 star offensive lineman Jackson Llyod from Carmel HS, CA was a player that former offensive line coach Scott Huff targeted early and was after aggressively. The Huskies have been an early favorite for Lloyd, who is ranked as the 20th best offensive tackle in the country. With offers from around the country it appears that Llyod prefers to stay on the west coast and the Huskies will likely need to beat USC, UCLA, and Cal to reel him in.

Locally there are several prospects I would keep an eye on to see how often they head over to Montlake to check out the program:

4 star linebacker Zadarius Rainey-Sale from Bethel HS, WA recently de-committed from UW after the coaching change shook up his recruitment. Rainey-Sale is still being recruited by the Husky staff and they will likely aggressively try to get him back in the boat. Rainey-Sale is one of the top linebackers in the country and could play early on Montlake. Rainey-Sale has offers from around the country (Alabama, Florida State, USC, Oregon....etc.)

4 star athlete Johnathan Epperson from Auburn Riverside HS, WA is another player the new Husky staff was aggressively after before they moved to Montlake. Epperson is one of the top athletes on the west coast but is being recruited by most schools as a linebacker. Oregon is probably the biggest school that UW will battle if they want to land his commitment.

3 star offensive tackle Demetri Manning from Bellevue HS, WA is the top offensive line prospect in the state and an early top target for the Husky staff. Rated as the 53rd best offensive tackle in the country, Manning already holds offers Miami, Oregon, Florida State and several other schools. The Huskies would love to keep him home and see him be a fixture on the offensive line for several years.

There are lots of other prospects that the Husky staff will likely aggressively pursue and the 2025 class will likely be a top 25 class once the dust settles. Most of the top targets will likely visit during spring practice to check out the Huskies and when that happens I will make sure to report it here. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.