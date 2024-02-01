Thursday Dots: Calmer Waters

Football Dots
- Washington picked up a commitment from Arizona Edge transfer Russell “Deuce” Davis II yesterday afternoon. Davis had 3.5 sacks last year as a reserve for the Wildcats and his 14.1% pressure rate would’ve finished second on the Huskies last year behind only Bralen Trice (14.9%).
100% Comitted ☔️☔️☔️@CoachJeddFisch @CoachKaufusi @UW_Football #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/B24YcVeUua— Russell (Deuce) Davis ll (@DeuceDavis96) January 31, 2024
- Four-star safety recruit Peyton Waters withdrew his name from the transfer portal yesterday and will stay committed to Washington after exploring his options.
- It seems like Safety Vincent Holmes is also back despite not putting an official announcement on social media. It’s worth noting though his IG profile now says WR so it’s possible the former 2-way high school star is switching positions.
A quick note: though UW redshirt freshman DB/WR Vincent Holmes entered the transfer portal earlier this month, I'm told he's no longer in the portal. UW's roster was also recently updated to exclude departed players, and Holmes is still on it.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 31, 2024
So, Holmes is likely still with UW.
- For those that thought that might mean a decision for a new Defensive Coordinator hire might be coming soon, you might be continuing to theorize potenetial names for a while.
Sounds like it will stretch into next week at minimum. Hearing Fisch is looking for a very specific fit for his defense. Expectation is that it will be a DC with some NFL experience https://t.co/llEM1A4lDM— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) February 1, 2024
- The Athletic talks to members of each of the 3 western schools that lost their coach as a result of Nick Saban’s retirement.
Michael Penix shook Deboer off with the backwards karate chop— Purp Smoke (@PurpSmoke8) February 1, 2024
The look on KDB’s face ☠️ #PurpleReign #RollTide pic.twitter.com/AdSnFOyOLu
Michael Penix Jr. said it would be hard to explain how he broke down film for teams…and then gave us an excellent example of how he broke down film for teams: pic.twitter.com/HxiVqhGUaZ— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 31, 2024
Basketball Dots
- There’s no Thursday game tonight for the men’s team as it’s Apple Cup week meaning UW will host the Cougs for the final time in conference play on Saturday night. The Huskies need the rest with potentially only 7 players healthy.
- Dawgman interviewed 3 of those players yesterday, all of whom are new transfers this year:
- The women’s team has a crucial homestand ahead of them starting on Friday night with home games against ranked Utah and Colorado. The Huskies really need a split to keep dreams of an NCAA tournament bid alive.
