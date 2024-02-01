 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Calmer Waters

Washington got one freshman back from the portal and picked up another contributor from Arizona

By Max Vrooman
Football Dots

  • Four-star safety recruit Peyton Waters withdrew his name from the transfer portal yesterday and will stay committed to Washington after exploring his options.
  • It seems like Safety Vincent Holmes is also back despite not putting an official announcement on social media. It’s worth noting though his IG profile now says WR so it’s possible the former 2-way high school star is switching positions.
  • For those that thought that might mean a decision for a new Defensive Coordinator hire might be coming soon, you might be continuing to theorize potenetial names for a while.

Basketball Dots

  • There’s no Thursday game tonight for the men’s team as it’s Apple Cup week meaning UW will host the Cougs for the final time in conference play on Saturday night. The Huskies need the rest with potentially only 7 players healthy.
  • Dawgman interviewed 3 of those players yesterday, all of whom are new transfers this year:

-Anthony Holland

-Paul Mulcahy

-Wilhelm Breidenbach

  • The women’s team has a crucial homestand ahead of them starting on Friday night with home games against ranked Utah and Colorado. The Huskies really need a split to keep dreams of an NCAA tournament bid alive.

