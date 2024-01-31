Wednesday Dots: One Piece at a Time

It’s Wednesday morning, would you like some Dots? Here they are!

Football Dots

Jeremiah Hunter has confirmed that he has recommitted to Washington. This is a huge get for UW coming on the heels of Will Rogers’ recommitment last week. Welcome back Jeremiah!

With Cal WR transfer Jeremiah Hunter back in the boat, the Huskies now have 3 of my top-30 (and 4 of top-50) transfers committed.



Hunter- #26

QB Will Rogers- #27

RB Jonah Coleman- #29

CB Ephesians Prysock- #42https://t.co/FZF6hCmGnL — Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) January 31, 2024

Pete Thamel and Jeff Legwold have a profile on Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as he lights it up at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Among the more interesting tidbits was the fact that Penix met with surgeon Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache and got a “thumbs up” from him after scans on his right knee, the same knee that suffered 2 ACL tears in 2018 and 2020. This is very encouraging news indeed, and he’s somebody who could be a difference maker to a franchise right away!

Would you like some Trench Dawg highlights? Well, here’s a great block from Roger Rosengarten.

Man this is a beautiful gallop and knock by the RT. Hits him in the IT band sinks before contact, gets to LB. https://t.co/CJGnx44M2I — Steven Ciocci (@CoachCiocci) January 30, 2024

Mike Vorel has a report on Jalen Klemm, who has entered the transfer portal. Klemm transferred last offseason after being at Kansas State previously. The Dawgs are now down to 10 scholarship linemen.

Winter conditioning started for the football team yesterday:

Christian Caple continues his “exit interview” series with Faatui Tuitele, who retired from football due to injuries dating back to high school. Tuitele details his many procedures, his thoughts on college football, Deboer’s departure and more. ($)

Basketball Dots

Percy Allen has his weekly notebook. This week, he’s got the changes to the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament format, plus some diplomacy between UW coach Mike Hopkins and WSU coach Kyle Smith, as they try to find a way to keep the Apple Cup going in basketball.

Speaking of the Apple Cup:

That’s all for now, so thank you for making time for Dots this morning and Go Dawgs!