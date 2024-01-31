Woof: Huskies Pick Up Arizona Edge Rusher

Washington continued to rebuild their defense today with players that followed the new Husky coaching staff as edge rusher Russell Davis II committed to the Dawgs. Davis had 3.5 sacks as a true sophomore this past season and will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

The 6’3, 220 lb Russell Davis II was a three-star recruit coming out of Chandler, AZ in the class of 2022. He picked the Wildcats over offers from Boston College, Duke, and Iowa State. Davis saw the field from day one though and appeared in every game, playing at least 15 defensive snaps in 8 of them as a backup defensive end. He had 10 tackles including 2 for loss as a true freshman.

Davis continued to play extensively in reserve as a true sophomore behind fellow sophomore Isaiah Ward (who is still in the portal but a potential future Husky as well). But Davis’ numbers exploded in nearly the same number of snaps. Pro Football Focus had Davis with 19 QB pressures including 4 sacks (officially 3.5) in just 134 pass rush opportunities. That’s a 14.1% pressure rate and Bralen Trice, who led the nation in total pressures, just finished with a 14.9% rate this past season.

Washington needed reinforcements on the edge after losing their top-three most used players at that spot (Bralen Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, and Sekai Asoau-Afoa) to graduation or the draft. It’s unclear if Voi Tunuufi will stay on the edge with the new coaching staff or move back inside. In addition to Tunuufi, the only returning Husky edge player who played more than 100 snaps last year is rising true sophomore Jacob Lane (who played 107). The rest of the depth chart includes Zach Durfee, Maurice Heims, and Lance Holtzclaw.

Welcome to Seattle, Russell!