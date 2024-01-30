 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Slinging it at the Senior Bowl

Transfer updates, Michael Penix at the Senior Bowl, and more.

By Jeff Gorman
Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Michael Penix Jr. turning heads at the Senior Bowl practices:
  • One of said throws:

  • While Washington was able to retain Landon Hatchett, his older brother Geirean committed to Oklahoma. The Sooners were a major fixture in his high school recruitment before he ultimately chose UW:

  • Vorel also has the details on OL Justin Hlykema who also flipped from Arizona to Washington:

  • In case you missed it, former UW star Trent McDuffie had a big play in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship. McDuffie and the Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl on February 11th.

Basketball Dots

  • The Huskies are hyped up after a big win over Utah over the weekend:

  • The post-season conference tournament will no longer contain every team in the conference. That’s life in the new world, I guess:

