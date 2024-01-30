Tuesday Dots: Slinging it at the Senior Bowl

Football Dots
- Michael Penix Jr. turning heads at the Senior Bowl practices:
Michael Penix making some “oh damn” throws at the @seniorbowl— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 30, 2024
Touch. Velocity. Long balls. Short/intermediate.
Impressive
- One of said throws:
Michael Penix Jr. to Roman Wilson for a big gain pic.twitter.com/dgA9oNa7wp— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 30, 2024
- While Washington was able to retain Landon Hatchett, his older brother Geirean committed to Oklahoma. The Sooners were a major fixture in his high school recruitment before he ultimately chose UW:
Boomer Sooner ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/TCdc15NW3Z— Geirean (@GeireanHatchett) January 29, 2024
- Christian Caple caught up with Geirean to talk about the coaching change at Washington and his decision to transfer to Oklahoma.
- Washington did gain a new recruit yesterday, former Arizona signee Rahim Wright. Mike Vorel writes about the three-star DB from Southern California and why he chose UW.
- Vorel also has the details on OL Justin Hlykema who also flipped from Arizona to Washington:
A fifth December Arizona signee flipped to UW Monday night, when offensive tackle Justin Hylkema (@justinhylkema) announced his commitment following an official visit: https://t.co/7rXExHG2Rl— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 30, 2024
To date, five of Arizona's 20 December signees have flipped to UW. The Huskies have added two other Wildcat transfers (RB Jonah Coleman and CB Ephesians Prysock), and four more (edges Isaiah Ward & Russell Davis II, CB Rahshawn Clark, WR Audric Harris) have been linked to UW.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 30, 2024
- In case you missed it, former UW star Trent McDuffie had a big play in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship. McDuffie and the Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl on February 11th.
Recovered by the one & only @trent_mcduffie pic.twitter.com/Qq4nKg5FDA— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 28, 2024
- If you were ever wondering what former UW coach Jimmy Lake was up to, wonder no more: he’s the new defensive coordinator the Atlanta Falcons.
Basketball Dots
- The Huskies are hyped up after a big win over Utah over the weekend:
‼️ #TougherTogether x #Devoted pic.twitter.com/EQzUcXnGaJ— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 30, 2024
- The post-season conference tournament will no longer contain every team in the conference. That’s life in the new world, I guess:
Odds the men's team makes the Big Ten tournament next year? https://t.co/BkSYucabHn— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 30, 2024
