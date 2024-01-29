Woof: Huskies Flip An Offensive Lineman

Hello Again Husky fans. The Husky staff got some more good news today when 2024 OL recruit Justin Hylkema from Adrian Wilcox HS, CA announced that he has committed to UW.

After an amazing visit at UW I am beyond excited to announce I have committed to the University of Washington!!! I can’t wait to get started!!! ☔️



Thank you @brennanpcarroll, @CoachJeddFisch, and the whole entire @UW_Football staff for making this feel like family & home!!! pic.twitter.com/voHYb4BinC — Justin Hylkema (@justinhylkema) January 30, 2024

Hylkema, who is listed at 6’8” and around 315 pounds, is a massive offensive lineman who just flipped to Washington from Arizona to follow the new coaching staff. He originally committed to Arizona over offers from Washington State, and Cal.

The Huskies lost both starting offensive tackles to the draft this offseason plus 4 interior offensive lineman to the portal so there is a huge need to rebuild the depth chart along the offensive line. Washington is still hoping that fellow 2024 OL Paki Finau decides to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to UW.

Rated as the 98th best offensive tackle in the 2024 class, Hylkema will likely redshirt this fall and then compete for playing time during the 2025 season. Offensive line coach Brennan Carrol has really liked Hylkema for a while and has prioritized him a potential hidden gem.

Here are the senior year highlights from the man they call Moose.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.