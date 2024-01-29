Woof: Huskies Flip 2024 Defensive Back

Washington continued to remake their secondary today by flipping three-star 2024 defensive back Rahim Wright II from Arizona. He visited over the weekend after getting released from his letter of intent and made his announcement public today.

The 6’0 Wright committed to Arizona in October over offers from Colorado, Washington State, and San Diego State. He flew a bit under the radar despite earning 1st team all-CIF honors and winning the CIF Southern Section finals in the long jump showing off his serious athleticism. Wright is set to graduate this spring from Rancho Cucamungo HS and was rated as the 50th best player in the state of California by 247 Sports.

Wright is listed as an ATH by 247 Sports but they viewed him primarily as a safety, although Wright also played quarterback for his high school team. His primary recruiter was new Husky cornerbacks coach John Richardson. He is slightly undersized for a safety but with his athleticism seems perfectly positioned to be a potential hybrid safety/nickel back like former Dawgs Elijah Molden and Myles Bryant (though Wright is a little taller than each of them).

Washington lost a pair of safety commits in the 2024 class when Joshua Lair and Peyton Waters decommitted earlier this month following the coaching change and Wright likely takes one of those spots. The Huskies also have several crystal ball picks in for local four-star DB Rahshawn Clark who also recently decommitted from Arizona and visited this past weekend.

Here are Wright’s partial senior season highlights.