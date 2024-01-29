Monday Dots: Hatchett Job

The dying embers of a night
- The roster churn in the wake of the DeBoer-to-Fisch coaching transition has started to calm ever so slightly. Even with a clearer picture of what the 2024 roster might look like, the offensive line remains a gigantic question mark. Both starting tackles went pro and the entire interior line looks set to play in the SEC next year. The Dawgs got some good news over the weekend when local four-star recruit Landen Hatchett announced he would return. Hatchett is currently working his way back from injury, so it might not be fair to pencil him into the starting lineup in the fall, but it’s a big step to keep him in Seattle.
- One week after a series of aggravating basketball performances, both the Husky women and men did much better this weekend. The women’s team had their best performance of the season. The Dawgs jumped out to an early lead over #11 USC in LA. Despite a comeback bid in the second half, UW held on for the upset. Lauren Schwartz led the team with 21 points and 7 rebounds.
- While the opponent didn’t have the lofty ranking, UW’s men also had a big win. The Dawgs beat Utah 98-73 at HecEd behind 27 points from Keion Brooks. While Utah is closer to the middle of the Pac-12 than the top, it’s the kind of mature, comfortable win we expected to see from this veteran team at the start of the season.
- In addition to the aforementioned news about Hatchett staying at UW, the Huskies added two new names to next season’s roster. First, Arizona DB Ephesians Prysock committed, likely filling the spot on the depth-chart vacated by Oregon-bound Jabbar Muhammad. Later in the weekend, they snagged Bryun Parham from San Jose State. Parham is a speedy ILB on the smaller side for the position. He shares that description with Husky great Ben Burr-Kirven; here’s hoping he has some fraction of that success.
- At On Montlake, Danny O’Neil sat in for Christian Caple and wrote a manifesto about how fans should think about and react to the changes in college football. It’s an interesting piece that gives some worthwhile thought to the rapid and layered updates to the sport that used to be a form of familiar comfort for many of us.
I am FIRED up! Just got off an alumni zoom call with @CoachJeddFisch! Great to see so many Husky Legends on the call and great to hear from Coach Fisch. Washington is in good hands! It's time to run it back!!!
#ItsAllAboutTheW #PurpleReign— Jordan Reffett (@JordanReffett) January 29, 2024
DUBS UP IN L.A.— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 29, 2024
Huskies defeat No. 11 USC! #GoHuskies x #Becoming
Recovered by the one & only @trent_mcduffie
GET READY
