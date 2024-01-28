Husky Portal/Draft Player Tracker 2.0

We’re moving this to a new thread just because the comments section on the previous one was getting a little hard to navigate. But good news, I’m adding in our scholarship tracker at the spot to show the current snapshot of the roster as each update happens.
Names in pink have used their redshirt (the color shows up well in contrast with the black).
Entered Transfer Portal- Uncommitted
iOL Geirean Hatchett (264 snaps)
S Vincent Holmes (1 snap)
QB Will Haskell (0 snaps)
TE Griffin Waiss (16 snaps)
QB Alex Johnson (0 snaps)
Withdrawn from Transfer Portal
iOL Landen Hatchett (123 snaps)
RB Tybo Rogers (103 snaps)
CB Dyson McCutcheon (50 snaps)
Portal QB Will Rogers (Mississippi State)
2024 LB Khmori House
2024 QB Dermaricus Davis
Committed to Washington (New Staff) Through Portal
RB Jonah Coleman- from Arizona
CB Jordan Shaw- from Indiana/Arizona
QB Demond Williams Jr.- from Arizona
RB Adam Mohammed- from Arizona
CB Ephesians Prysock- from Arizona
LB Bryun Parham- from San Jose State
Entered Transfer Portal- Committed Elsewhere
iOL Parker Brailsford (976 snaps)- Alabama
CB Jabbar Muhammad (937 snaps)- Oregon
OL Nate Kalepo (923 snaps)- Ole Miss
CB Mishael Powell (876 snaps)- Miami
OL Julius Buelow (673 snaps)- Ole Miss
WR Germie Benard (430 snaps)- Alabama
S Asa Turner (243 snaps)- Florida
CB Jaivion Green (105 snaps)- Stanford
QB Dylan Morris (53 snaps)- James Madison
WR Taeshaun Lyons (16 snaps)- Utah
LB Austin Harnetiaux (2 snaps)- Nevada
QB Austin Mack (0 snaps)- Alabama
Decommitted from Washington
Portal TE Tre Watson (Fresno State, now committed to Texas A&M)
Portal LB Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt, now committed to Central Florida)
Portal ED BJ Green (Arizona State, now committed to Colorado)
2024 ED Dominic Kirks (committed to Ohio State)
2024 ED Noah Carter (committed to Alabama)
2024 ED Keona Wilhite
2024 S Joshua Lair
2024 S Peyton Waters
2024 OL Paki Finau
2024 DL Ratumana Bulabalavu
2025 LB Zaydarius Rainey-Sale
2025 QB Jackson Kollock
2025 DL Josiah Sharma
Declared for NFL Draft
OL Roger Rosengarten (993 snaps)
OL Troy Fautanu (993 snaps)
ED Bralen Trice (925 snaps)
WR Rome Odunze (914 snaps)
WR Ja’Lynn Polk (832 snaps)
RB Dillon Johnson (592 snaps)
WR Jalen McMillan (362 snaps)
Retired from Football
DL Faatui Tuitele (455 snaps)
Out of Eligibility
QB Michael Penix Jr. (984 snaps)
RB Richard Newton (10 snaps)
TE Devin Culp (347 snaps)
TE Jack Westover (596 snaps)
OL Matteo Mele (113 snaps)
DL Tuli Letuligasenoa (368 snaps)
DL Ulumoo Ale (430 snaps)
ED Zion Tupuola-Fetui (624 snaps)
ED Sekai Asoau-Afua (465 snaps)
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio (615 snaps)
LB Ralen Goforth (391 snaps)
S Dominique Hampton (973 snaps)
Total Snaps Departing
Offense- 9,071 snaps (80.8% of total)
Defense- 6,905 snaps (56.9% of total)
