Husky Portal/Draft Player Tracker 2.0

We’re moving this to a new thread just because the comments section on the previous one was getting a little hard to navigate. But good news, I’m adding in our scholarship tracker at the spot to show the current snapshot of the roster as each update happens.

Names in pink have used their redshirt (the color shows up well in contrast with the black).

Entered Transfer Portal- Uncommitted

iOL Geirean Hatchett (264 snaps)

S Vincent Holmes (1 snap)

QB Will Haskell (0 snaps)

TE Griffin Waiss (16 snaps)

QB Alex Johnson (0 snaps)

********************************************************************

Withdrawn from Transfer Portal

iOL Landen Hatchett (123 snaps)

RB Tybo Rogers (103 snaps)

CB Dyson McCutcheon (50 snaps)

Portal QB Will Rogers (Mississippi State)

2024 LB Khmori House

2024 QB Dermaricus Davis

Committed to Washington (New Staff) Through Portal

RB Jonah Coleman- from Arizona

CB Jordan Shaw- from Indiana/Arizona

QB Demond Williams Jr.- from Arizona

RB Adam Mohammed- from Arizona

CB Ephesians Prysock- from Arizona

LB Bryun Parham- from San Jose State

********************************************************************

Entered Transfer Portal- Committed Elsewhere

iOL Parker Brailsford (976 snaps)- Alabama

CB Jabbar Muhammad (937 snaps)- Oregon

OL Nate Kalepo (923 snaps)- Ole Miss

CB Mishael Powell (876 snaps)- Miami

OL Julius Buelow (673 snaps)- Ole Miss

WR Germie Benard (430 snaps)- Alabama

S Asa Turner (243 snaps)- Florida

CB Jaivion Green (105 snaps)- Stanford

QB Dylan Morris (53 snaps)- James Madison

WR Taeshaun Lyons (16 snaps)- Utah

LB Austin Harnetiaux (2 snaps)- Nevada

QB Austin Mack (0 snaps)- Alabama

Decommitted from Washington

Portal TE Tre Watson (Fresno State, now committed to Texas A&M)

Portal LB Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt, now committed to Central Florida)

Portal ED BJ Green (Arizona State, now committed to Colorado)

2024 ED Dominic Kirks (committed to Ohio State)

2024 ED Noah Carter (committed to Alabama)

2024 ED Keona Wilhite

2024 S Joshua Lair

2024 S Peyton Waters

2024 OL Paki Finau

2024 DL Ratumana Bulabalavu

2025 LB Zaydarius Rainey-Sale

2025 QB Jackson Kollock

2025 DL Josiah Sharma

********************************************************************

Declared for NFL Draft

OL Roger Rosengarten (993 snaps)

OL Troy Fautanu (993 snaps)

ED Bralen Trice (925 snaps)

WR Rome Odunze (914 snaps)

WR Ja’Lynn Polk (832 snaps)

RB Dillon Johnson (592 snaps)

WR Jalen McMillan (362 snaps)

Retired from Football

DL Faatui Tuitele (455 snaps)

Out of Eligibility

QB Michael Penix Jr. (984 snaps)

RB Richard Newton (10 snaps)

TE Devin Culp (347 snaps)

TE Jack Westover (596 snaps)

OL Matteo Mele (113 snaps)

DL Tuli Letuligasenoa (368 snaps)

DL Ulumoo Ale (430 snaps)

ED Zion Tupuola-Fetui (624 snaps)

ED Sekai Asoau-Afua (465 snaps)

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio (615 snaps)

LB Ralen Goforth (391 snaps)

S Dominique Hampton (973 snaps)

*****

Total Snaps Departing

Offense- 9,071 snaps (80.8% of total)

Defense- 6,905 snaps (56.9% of total)