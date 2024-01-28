Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Have Another Big Recruiting Weekend On Montlake

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The new Husky coaches have been really busy over the last couple of weeks (not only trying to retain the players currently on the roster, but also recruiting new players to the team). This weekend the Husky coaches hosted a bunch of players, many of whom will likely be seen in P&G next year. Here is a look at some of the more notable visitors this weekend:

Transfer linebacker Bryun Parham, who committed to UW, was one of the visitors in town this weekend. Parham, who is a little bit undersized as a traditional linebacker, should fit in nicely with the Husky defense next year and be a solid linebacker who competes with Carson Bruener, Alphonzo Tuputala, Drew Fowler, and Deven Bryant for reps. Coming out of high schools Parham was rated as a 3 star linebacker.

It sounds like 4 star defensive back/Athlete Rahshawn Clark from Garfield HS, WA headed over to Montlake as well. Clark, who signed with Arizona as a defensive back, as let out of his NLI after Coach Fisch departed for UW. The prior Husky staff decided not to pursue Clark that heavily, but Coach Fisch and his staff see Clark as a defensive back who can play multiple positions for them. 247sports has Clark rated as the 19th best athlete and 6th best player in the state of Washington in the 2024 class.

Transfer defensive end Isaiah Ward, who entered the portal recently from Arizona, also made his way up to campus. Ward, who had 4 sacks and 6 TFL’s last year, is listed at at 6’5” and around 225 pounds. The Huskies lost their top 2 defensive ends/edge players (ZTF and Bralen Trice), and the new staff has prioritized adding some more edges to the roster. I would expect Ward to commit to UW after this weekend and figure heavily in the rotation to play next season and battle Zach Durfee, Lance Holtzclaw, Maurice Heims, and Jacob Lane for snaps at edge. Coming out of high school Ward was rated as a 3 star edge player and held offers from Oregon State, AZ, and Utah.

There were several more players who made their way to Montlake, but these are some of the more notable players who ended up here. I would expect some more news coming shortly from recruits and players who visited. As always follow me @asieverkropp.