Washington’s new coaching staff made their first new addition to the Husky roster that comes from outside the Arizona orbit today when San Jose State transfer linebacker Bryun Parham committed to the Dawgs. He has 1 year of eligibility remaining.

The former coaching staff tried to add to the linebacker depth by bringing in Vanderbilt transfer Ethan Barr (who has since decommitted and is instead headed to UCF). There’s a strong argument that UW upgraded though. Parham was the highest rated member of San Jose State’s 2021 recruiting class per the 247 Sports composite coming out of Long Beach Poly. Despite graduating from one of the premier programs in Southern California, Parham’s size (he’s 5’11) likely limited his opportunities to play in the Pac-12 at the time and he headed for the Mountain West.

Parham saw the field right away as a reserve and had 19 tackles in just 68 defensive snaps as a true freshman. His role expanded as a sophomore as he moved into the starting lineup in Week 4 and never looked back. Pro Football Focus credited him with 71 tackles as well as 3 sacks in just 19 pass rush opportunities.

As a junior, Parham started all 13 games and earned honorable mention all-conference in the Mountain West with 117 tackles and 3 sacks. His tackle total was 2nd in the MWC behind only former Husky LB MJ Tafisi. His 7.1% missed tackle rate would’ve led the Huskies this past season for anyone with more than 17 tackle attempts.

The linebacker spot has seen the fewest defections of any on the roster as no one has left via the transfer portal (yet at least) but it is incredibly thin. Starter Alphonzo Tuputala returns as does heavy reserve Carson Bruener. Both will again play heavy minutes and likely start. But Washington lost Edefuan Ulofoshio and Ralen Goforth and so there are plenty of snaps available for Parham. The Huskies also have walk-on Drew Fowler plus redshirt freshmen Deven Bryant/Jordan Whitney and true frosh Khmori House.

Parham becomes the 2nd commitment of the night on the defensive side of the ball in addition to Arizona CB Ephesians Prysock.

Welcome to Seattle, Bryun!