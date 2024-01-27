Woof: Huskies Land Talented Transfer Cornerback

The Husky coaching staff got fantastic news today when Ephesians Prysock (who entered the portal last week from Arizona) committed to Washington after visiting last weekend. He has 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Prysock, who came to Arizona in the class of 2022 over offers from Ohio State, USC, LSU, and Oregon, started all last season for the Wildcats. He was rated as a four-star prospect in the 247 Sports Composite and originally committed to the Trojans coming out of Bishop Alemany HS in Mission Hills, California. He ultimately stepped away from that pledge a few weeks before signing day and instead joined Coach Fisch in Tucson.

Listed at 6’4” and around 190 pounds, Prysock was viewed as a safety coming out of high school but now is a bigger cornerback that can be a physical presence for the Huskies on the outside. Last season he had 44 tackles, 1 INT, and 6 PBU’s which helped him earn honorable mention all-conference status.

With the Huskies losing 3 corners to the portal already this offseason (Jaivion Green, Mishael Powell, and Jabbar Muhammad) they definitely needed replacements for the 2024 season. Washington also landed Indiana/Arizona transfer Jordan Shaw this week and both he and Prysock should come in and compete for starting reps right away.