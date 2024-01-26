Friday Dots: Guarded Expectations

Football Dots
- It helps put the current roster situation in perspective to get news like this but tragically, former Husky safety Nate Fellner has passed away.
Sorry to hear about the passing of former Husky Safety Nate Fellner. 2010 Holiday Bowl Champion and 3 year starter.— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) January 25, 2024
R.I.P. Dawg
- Bruce Feldman at The Athletic writes that Michael Penix Jr. could be the next CJ Stroud and surpass expectations to thrive as a rookie.
- Washington got back one player yesterday as four-star quarterback Dermaricus Davis withdrew from the transfer portal. He enrolled at UW a few weeks ago and will now take part in spring practices with Will Rogers and fellow 2024 early enrollee Demond Williams Jr. who recently transferred from Arizona with the new staff.
Just a few days after putting his name in to the transfer portal, Etiwanda (Calif.) QB and #Washington signee Dermaricus Davis has decided to remain a Husky— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 26, 2024
"I'm going to stay and compete for a staff I'm already familiar with," Davis said.https://t.co/zLRqAFF2s1 pic.twitter.com/M0mILDHRtI
- Fellow 2024 recruit WR Jason Robinson Jr. seemingly reaffirmed his commitment to Washington yesterday as well.
HOW BOUT DEM DAWGS!!☔️ #WeRollin— JASON ROBINSON JR (@JasonR0binsonJR) January 25, 2024
- The bad news? Nate Kalepo transferred to Ole Miss. Julius Buelow transferred to Ole Miss. Asa Turner transferred to Florida. Geirean Hatchett announced he will not return to UW. Former UW commit Noah Carter committed to Alabama. Arizona transfer Raymond Pulido who visited UW last weekend withdrew from the transfer portal...
- Is that all?
Follow-up: Right now I've got 38 teams returning <50% of their OL snaps. It was 27 last year. (And that includes a tweak where I give teams partial credit for FCS numbers.)— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 26, 2024
Among those 38 are eight of the top 25 in last year's SP+ rankings. https://t.co/wY3KfsYzQ8
- The coaching staff continued to get after it on the HS recruiting trail with 6 players reporting new offers or being re-offered by the new staff.
Basketball Dots
- The Husky women have an absolute gauntlet ahead of them starting with a game tonight against #2 UCLA followed by #11 USC on Sunday.
- The men’s team hosts a battered Utah team on Saturday night that is down 2 starters and another major rotation piece. That game will be on ESPN2 at 7p and my game preview will be out tomorrow morning.
- Arizona fell in an upset in Corvallis when Jordan Pope hit a buzzer beating 3-pointer. This would’ve been a really good year for the MBB team to even be somewhat competent...
Pac-12 Standings:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 26, 2024
It’s WIDE OPEN in the final year of the league.
Oregon: 6-2
Colorado: 6-3
Arizona: 5-3
Arizona State: 5-3
Stanford: 5-3
Utah: 5-4
Washington State: 5-4
Loading comments...