Friday Dots: Guarded Expectations

Washington’s interior OL will officially be completely revamped next season

By Max Vrooman
/ new

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Washington at Arizona Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • It helps put the current roster situation in perspective to get news like this but tragically, former Husky safety Nate Fellner has passed away.
  • Bruce Feldman at The Athletic writes that Michael Penix Jr. could be the next CJ Stroud and surpass expectations to thrive as a rookie.
  • Washington got back one player yesterday as four-star quarterback Dermaricus Davis withdrew from the transfer portal. He enrolled at UW a few weeks ago and will now take part in spring practices with Will Rogers and fellow 2024 early enrollee Demond Williams Jr. who recently transferred from Arizona with the new staff.
  • Fellow 2024 recruit WR Jason Robinson Jr. seemingly reaffirmed his commitment to Washington yesterday as well.

Basketball Dots

  • The Husky women have an absolute gauntlet ahead of them starting with a game tonight against #2 UCLA followed by #11 USC on Sunday.
  • The men’s team hosts a battered Utah team on Saturday night that is down 2 starters and another major rotation piece. That game will be on ESPN2 at 7p and my game preview will be out tomorrow morning.
  • Arizona fell in an upset in Corvallis when Jordan Pope hit a buzzer beating 3-pointer. This would’ve been a really good year for the MBB team to even be somewhat competent...

