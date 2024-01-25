Thursday Dots: Bad News, Good News

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Would you like some dots? Well, what a coincidence and boy have you come to the right place. Here. Here is the right place.

To the dots!

What a time to be alive:

College football coaches to leave jobs immediately after finishing No. 1 or No. 2 in the AP poll pic.twitter.com/v9Ya6qsPbQ — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) January 25, 2024

Because in case you missed it, Jim Harbaugh just went from winning the national championship to taking over at THE San Diego Chargers I mean Los Angeles Chargers (will never not feel weird saying that.

And on a more related-to-us note, Christian Caple talks about some of the unsung heroes from 2023.

First, the bad news:

Mike Vorel and The Seattle Times has a UW transfer portal tracker in case you want to track how depressed to be.

Like Nate Kalepo officially committing to Ole Miss. (Insert sad face here.)

BREAKING: Carlsbad (Calif.) Army and Navy Academy DL and #Washington signee Ratumana Bulabalavu has de-committed from the #Huskies and asked out of letter of intent https://t.co/6f0yPJacWj pic.twitter.com/yL4ONfJCYH — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 25, 2024

Kalepo to Ole Miss (with Buelow likely right behind) and now Pulido back to Arizona. Huskies rapidly in danger of a Colorado 2023 offensive line. https://t.co/90pUgQRqoP — Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 25, 2024

But, the um... good... news?

Ok when Brian puts it like this I dont feel so bad https://t.co/orrBww6Ats — Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 25, 2024

Looks like 3-star LB signee/early enrollee Khmori House will be withdrawing from the transfer portal and remaining at Washington https://t.co/60GZgtST70 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 24, 2024

Confirmed: UW will have at least one OL on the roster next year who had started at least one FBS game. https://t.co/fWOyHl1FUL — Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 24, 2024

One to watch @rubymeylan has been named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year watch list!



>> https://t.co/YEE97w5vZw pic.twitter.com/510u8epZhP — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) January 24, 2024

PREDICTION:

"The Michigan job is the only job I would even consider leaving Alabama for," said Kalen DeBoer during his introductory press conference in Ann Arbor on Monday, Jan. 29. — Brian Tom (@BrianTom) January 24, 2024

