Thursday Dots: Bad News, Good News

What a time to be alive:
College football coaches to leave jobs immediately after finishing No. 1 or No. 2 in the AP poll pic.twitter.com/v9Ya6qsPbQ— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) January 25, 2024
- Because in case you missed it, Jim Harbaugh just went from winning the national championship to taking over at THE San Diego Chargers I mean Los Angeles Chargers (will never not feel weird saying that.
- And on a more related-to-us note, Christian Caple talks about some of the unsung heroes from 2023.
First, the bad news:
- Mike Vorel and The Seattle Times has a UW transfer portal tracker in case you want to track how depressed to be.
- Like Nate Kalepo officially committing to Ole Miss. (Insert sad face here.)
BREAKING: Carlsbad (Calif.) Army and Navy Academy DL and #Washington signee Ratumana Bulabalavu has de-committed from the #Huskies and asked out of letter of intent https://t.co/6f0yPJacWj pic.twitter.com/yL4ONfJCYH— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 25, 2024
#Hottytoddy pic.twitter.com/hNEsMulaZ2— Davante Kalepo (@Kalepo206) January 25, 2024
Kalepo to Ole Miss (with Buelow likely right behind) and now Pulido back to Arizona. Huskies rapidly in danger of a Colorado 2023 offensive line. https://t.co/90pUgQRqoP— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 25, 2024
But, the um... good... news?
Ok when Brian puts it like this I dont feel so bad https://t.co/orrBww6Ats— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 25, 2024
Looks like 3-star LB signee/early enrollee Khmori House will be withdrawing from the transfer portal and remaining at Washington https://t.co/60GZgtST70— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 24, 2024
Confirmed: UW will have at least one OL on the roster next year who had started at least one FBS game. https://t.co/fWOyHl1FUL— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 24, 2024
One to watch @rubymeylan has been named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year watch list!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) January 24, 2024
>> https://t.co/YEE97w5vZw pic.twitter.com/510u8epZhP
PREDICTION:— Brian Tom (@BrianTom) January 24, 2024
"The Michigan job is the only job I would even consider leaving Alabama for," said Kalen DeBoer during his introductory press conference in Ann Arbor on Monday, Jan. 29.
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington
