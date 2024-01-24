Huskies Get Smacked By Colorado 98-81

The Washington Huskies returned home after a 9 day and 3 game road trip in California in search of a much needed victory against the Colorado Buffaloes and a rematch from an earlier loss in Boulder. However, home cooking would not be served as the Buffaloes ran away in the 2nd half for a 98 to 81 victory and the Huskies fall to 11-9 (3-6) on the season. Colorado picks up their first conference road victory and move to 15-5 (6-3).

Lack of Defense would be the story again as the Huskies failed to offer up any resistance and give up over 90 points for the 2nd straight game and 5th time on the season.

Both teams came into the game averaging over 80 ppg but the game got off to a slow start in the first four minutes. Colorado would go to 6’11 250 pound Eddie Lampkin for their first 4 points of the game and was obvious that Colorado would be attacking the paint early and often.

The game would continue to go back and forth for the first 8 minutes of the game as both teams exchanged buckets. The Huskies had a couple of chances to take an early lead after both Keion Brooks and Braxton Meah were fouled on an and 1 but both failed to convert the free throw to break a tie.

Colorado was able to extend to a 13-10 lead after an offensive rebound led to an open three-pointer. Braxton Meah had a chance to cut into the lead but missed a point blank fast break layup.

The Huskies were finally able to get a small run going after 4 straight points by Paul Mulcahy but it was a lob from Koren Johnson to Braxton Meah for a dunk that helped the Huskies take their first lead at 16-15. Johnson and Meah would connect 3 times in the first half for dunks.

Wilhelm Breidenbach was able to convert inside on a couple of layups to help retain an early lead but Colorado would go on their own run to extend out to a 27 to 22 lead under the 8 minute mark.

Koren Johnson shakes n bakes for ✌️



ESPNU#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/ulucBBzzUB — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 25, 2024

The scoring would pick up in the final 7 minutes of the first half but the Huskies could not make a stop for what seemed like an eternity. Colorado would either score easily inside or score from the Free Throw line to extend their lead to 9 points late in the half.

The Huskies would somewhat stay in striking distance offensively and pulled to within 6 on a Moses Wood three-pointer with 20 seconds left in the half to give UW some life. However, Colorado would get a buzzer beating three-pointer from seldom used Bangot Dak and 16% three-point shooter to take a 50-41 lead into the locker room.

Colorado scored 50 points on 57% and 15/15 from the Free Throw line. The Huskies shot 53% from the field but 1/8 from 3 and 6/11 from the foul line.

Defensive Struggles Continue in the 2nd Half

It looked like perhaps maybe the fortunes may have changed after the Huskies got a stop on the first Colorado possession and lead to a Moses Wood transition three-pointer but Wood was instead called for a travel that took 3 points away. That kind of night.

Colorado would make the Huskies pay and extend their lead to 14 as the Huskies continued to struggle defending the Buffaloes around the basket.

Moses Wood was held to only 5 points in the first half but was finally able to get going in the 2nd half, hitting two straight 3-pointers and keeping the Huskies within 10 at 57 to 47. The Huskies would have a couple of chances to get the game under single digits but could not convert.

Colorado would find success with J’Vonne Hadley, who missed the previous game due to injury but could not miss inside versus the Huskies. Hadley would score 6 straight points to build their biggest lead of 16 and give Hadley 16 points in the ball game at this point. The Huskies would be forced to call a timeout as the game was starting to slip away.

1 of 3 KJ ➡️ Braxton lobs in the first half



ESPNU#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/TCy8Dx7tnp — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 25, 2024

Down 20, the Huskies would finally get a few stops in a row and score 6 unanswered points to pull within 14, including a pair of Keion Brooks baskets. Washington was almost able to make another stop but the rebound would trickle off of Moses Wood hands which Colorado would capitalize and score off another offensive rebound shortly after.

To make matters worse, Koren Johnson appeared to have injured his shoulder on the possession and headed straight to the locker room, barely moving his arm. Johnson would leave with 9 points and 7 assists and not return. Braxton Meah had also injured his Calf earlier in the half but was able to return.

With Koren Johnson on the bench, Colorado would again build their lead back out to over 20 points, as the Buffaloes could not be slowed down all night. The Huskies would make one more 7-0 run to pull back within 14 under 6 minutes left but Colorado found the answer with J’Vonne Hadley again.

Hadley finished with a career-high 24 points on 8/10 shooting. 2nd straight game a Huskies Opponent has scored a career high after missing the previous game due to injury. Spencer Jones scored a career-high 30 points in the previous win over Washington after missing the previous game to injury as well.

The Huskies were able to shoot over 53% from the field but were outplayed by Colorado in almost every category. Most notably were on the boards (38-22) and the Free-throw line (26-28 vs. 10-18).

Keion Brooks would lead the Huskies with 22 points and Moses Wood would add 13 points but could not get much of a spark on the defensive side of the ball.

The Huskies will have to have a short memory and get ready for a Utah Utes team that also go smacked tonight by Washington State and both teams will be looking to salvage this weekend. The Huskies face off vs Utah on Saturday at 7 pm.